



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended his condolences and solidarity with India following a deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed at least eight lives and injured several others. Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, the Sri Lankan leader reaffirmed his country’s support for India during this difficult time.





In a post on X, President Dissanayake wrote that he was deeply saddened by the news of the explosion and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to those affected. He stated that Sri Lanka stands firmly with the people of India, offering thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.





The president’s message comes as part of a broader wave of condolences from international leaders and diplomatic missions across the world. The explosion, which rocked the Subhash Marg area near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) on Monday evening around 7 pm, has prompted widespread condemnation and strong calls for unity against terrorism.





The blast involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that detonated near a traffic signal, damaging several vehicles and scattering debris across the busy junction. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the incident was being treated as a high-priority case under anti-terrorism laws and assured a comprehensive investigation exploring all possible motives.





A case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), relevant clauses of the Explosives Act, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Multiple central and state agencies, including counter-terrorism units, have joined the investigation to identify those responsible.





Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, described the event as heartbreaking. In a message posted on X, he extended condolences to the bereaved families and expressed admiration for the efforts of rescuers and security forces. Similarly, missions from the United States and Canada issued statements both mourning the loss and advising their citizens in India to exercise caution.





The US Embassy in New Delhi released a security advisory, urging American nationals to avoid areas around the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk and remain vigilant. The advisory noted that Indian authorities had placed multiple states on heightened alert in response to the incident.





The Canadian Embassy also conveyed its sympathy, describing the explosion as horrific. It further shared emergency contact details for Canadian nationals seeking assistance from Global Affairs Canada’s response centre.





In Sri Lanka, the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa added his voice to those condemning what he termed a “terror attack”. In his message, he called for united international efforts to eradicate terrorism and expressed solidarity with all those impacted by the violence in New Delhi.





The Delhi Police, working with national intelligence units, have begun reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the explosion. Preliminary assessments suggest the blast was caused by a high-intensity explosive device concealed within the vehicle, though investigators are yet to confirm the exact composition or origin.





The attack has revived concerns about urban security and counterterrorism preparedness in India’s capital, particularly in high-density public areas. Enhanced patrols and security checks have since been initiated across sensitive zones, including major transport hubs and heritage landmarks.





President Dissanayake’s message of solidarity underscores the long-standing ties between Sri Lanka and India, reaffirming shared commitments to regional peace and cooperation in combating extremism.





Based On ANI Report







