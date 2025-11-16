



The Indian Army’s Sapta Shakti Command has carried out an extensive combat exercise in the Thar Desert, reaffirming its state of operational readiness and integrated warfighting capability. The exercise took place at the Mahajan Field Firing Range, known for its austere desert environment that provides realistic conditions for high-intensity manoeuvres.





The large-scale drill involved formations of the Command’s Ranbankura Division and sought to validate their preparedness for full-spectrum operations. It focused on refining tactical drills, strengthening inter-arms coordination, and testing interoperability across combat arms, combat support, and logistics elements under simulated battlefield stress.





Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command, personally reviewed the complex battlefield manoeuvres. His presence underscored the significance of ensuring that troops remain equipped, trained, and mentally agile to operate under demanding conditions in the Western theatre.





According to Army spokesperson Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, the exercise challenged participants through high-tempo, realistic combat scenarios designed to assess endurance, cohesion, and responsiveness. The troops demonstrated adaptability in day-and-night operations, responding to evolving battlefield contingencies while maintaining tempo and precision.





The training included live-fire exercises, synchronised armour and infantry operations, and close coordination with artillery and air assets. Command-and-control protocols were tested alongside intelligence-sharing procedures to ensure seamless flow of battlefield information across units. Special emphasis was placed on the use of advanced drone platforms for surveillance, targeting, and battlefield awareness.





An important component of the exercise was the validation of logistics and communication networks in extended operations. Troops rehearsed rapid mobility under sustained operations, testing supply chain efficiency and resilience of digital communication links critical for modern combined arms warfare.





Lt Gen Singh commended the participating troops for their professionalism, technical proficiency, and mission-oriented execution. He highlighted that the performance of the Ranbankura Division reflected the spirit of innovation and the Indian Army’s consistent drive for excellence across all domains of warfare.





During his ground interaction, the Army Commander met personnel from the Bhairav Battalion and other deployed sub-units. He lauded their advanced training standards, effective use of technology, and operational instincts tuned to contemporary warfare challenges.





The exercise concluded with a comprehensive review of lessons learnt to refine operational planning and enhance future joint-force integration. The Command reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high levels of preparedness to address evolving threats across diverse terrains and conflict spectrums.





Based On PTI Report







