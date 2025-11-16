



Three Naxalites were neutralised in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency‑affected Sukma district on Sunday morning, according to police sources. The encounter occurred in the dense forest region between Bhejji and Chintagufa, both known Maoist strongholds in the southern part of the district.





Officials said the exchange of fire began when personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched an anti‑Maoist operation based on intelligence reports indicating the movement of armed cadres in the area.





Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed that three Naxalites were killed and security personnel successfully secured the zone. He added that the operation was still underway in the forested terrain.





The gunfight marks another success in the continuing counter‑insurgency campaign across the Bastar region, where sustained operations have significantly reduced Maoist strongholds. This latest engagement brings the total number of Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh this year to 262, reflecting an intensified push by security forces to dismantle the remaining extremist networks.





Of these casualties, 233 occurred across the seven districts of the Bastar division—Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kanker, and Kondagaon—highlighting the concentration of extremist activity within the region. A further 27 Naxalites were eliminated in Gariaband district, part of the Raipur division, while two were neutralised in Mohla‑Manpur‑Ambagarh Chowki in Durg division.





Security analysts note that Sukma continues to be one of the most volatile theatres of the Maoist insurgency, where dense forests and difficult terrain offer tactical advantages to militants. However, increased coordination between central and state forces, supported by persistent intelligence‑driven raids, has led to record‑high Maoist casualties and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives over recent months.





Authorities emphasise that operations in the Bhejji‑Chintagufa belt will continue until the area is fully secured. The latest engagement underscores ongoing efforts by the Chhattisgarh police and specialised counter‑insurgency units to restore normalcy in regions long impacted by Maoist violence.





Based On PTI Report







