



Sigma Advanced Systems, a Hyderabad-based defence technology firm, has announced plans for global expansion beyond India's domestic sector. Managing Director C. Dhamodhar Reddy revealed the company's intent to enter international markets while preparing for a stock market listing.





All required documentation has been submitted, with Wing Commander M.V.N. Sai (Retd., CTO) confirming that an official announcement is imminent.​





The firm aims to position itself as a key support partner to major Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) within the next few years.





Sigma has established robust quality systems and design capabilities, delivering advanced products that outperform several imported systems from Israel and the United States. Customers have praised these indigenous solutions for superior performance in key areas.​





Founded over three decades ago, Sigma began with electronic warfare programmes before shifting to aircraft systems and advanced avionics. It later expanded into weapon systems, now supplying electronic subsystems for aircraft, submarines, ships, and critical operations. The company supports services directly and indirectly through DRDO and DPSU initiatives.​





In recent developments, Sigma Advanced Systems UK Ltd, a subsidiary linked to Megasoft Limited, acquired UK-based Nasmyth Group for approximately ₹213 crore (£17.80 million). Nasmyth specialises in high-precision engine components and Aerostructures, enhancing Sigma's global aerospace manufacturing footprint. This move bolsters capabilities in defence and related sectors, with Nasmyth facilities in the UK and India.​





Sigma maintains a strategic manufacturing partnership with Indrajaal Drone Defence, formed in 2023 to advance indigenous anti-drone systems. Under this alliance, Sigma produces critical hardware for counter-unmanned aerial solutions, including Indrajaal's recent Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV). The mobile system detects, tracks, and neutralises threats up to 10 km while in motion, supporting border security.​





Over the past three years, Sigma has developed 400 to 500 products, many for missile programmes, aircraft, naval platforms, and DRDO projects. It operates on build-to-specification and build-to-print models, emphasising value-added work like prototypes and validation units.





The company's Hyderabad facility at Hardware Park spans over 20,000 square feet, housing advanced testing and over 100 employees.​





