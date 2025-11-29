



Lucknow-based Kalam Labs is emerging as a frontier start-up in India’s defence UAV landscape, pushing boundaries with near-space drone technology. Founded by a pair of innovative ex-BITS Pilani classmates, the company is ambitiously engineering specialised UAVs designed for high-altitude reconnaissance and military surveillance missions.





The start-up recently achieved a landmark autonomous flight, sending a lightweight drone to the staggering altitude of 9,790 metres. This feat places it beyond the height of Mount Everest and sets a new benchmark in India’s UAV category, potentially marking a global record in its class.





Operating under harsh stratospheric conditions, the UAV withstood temperatures plummeting to minus 60 degrees Celsius, demonstrating robustness essential for near-space military operations. Such resilience highlights Kalam Labs’ technical prowess and its capacity to handle mission-critical deployments.





Kalam Labs’ strategic focus aligns closely with the Indian Army’s evolving operational needs, enhancing the country’s surveillance and reconnaissance framework. Close collaboration ensures that the UAV developments remain relevant and tailored for tactical applications.





Looking ahead, the start-up aims to escalate operational ceilings to 30,000 metres. This ambitious target will position India at the forefront of near-space UAV capabilities, opening pathways for unprecedented defence and intelligence advantages.





Further innovation plans include the development of a supersonic near-space combat vehicle. This project seeks to blend high-speed tactical mobility with near-space endurance, potentially revolutionising air combat and strategic deterrence.





In addition, Kalam Labs is pursuing the engineering of a long-endurance stratospheric airship. Designed for persistent surveillance missions, this platform promises extended operational timelines for continuous monitoring over sensitive or hostile regions.





Kalam Labs’ advancements not only deepen India’s indigenous defence technology ecosystem but also enhance strategic autonomy. From record-breaking test flights to futuristic aerospace projects, the start-up is charting a course towards transformative military UAV innovations.





