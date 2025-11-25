



SMPP, a prominent Indian defence and aerospace manufacturer, has taken a significant step towards enhancing India's artillery capabilities by entering into a teaming agreement with the European defence leader KNDS.





The agreement, signed on 20th November 2025 at the Milipol Exhibition in Paris, centres on the KATANA® range of 155mm precision-guided artillery munitions. This collaboration aligns with India’s Make in India policy and aims to offer the Indian Army state-of-the-art artillery ammunition tailored to meet its pressing operational requirements.





The KATANA® family of munitions includes variants such as Ballistic Range (BR), Extended Range (ER), and High Precision (HP) equipped with laser seeker technology. These munitions are engineered to deliver exceptional accuracy and extended firing ranges, crucial for modern artillery systems.





Employing a hybrid guidance system, KATANA® uses a combination of a multi-constellation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver and an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), enabling precise targeting across diverse terrains and operational conditions. Planned future versions will integrate semi-active laser seekers to achieve metric-level precision, enhancing capability for complex and high-stakes mission profiles. Moreover, the ammunition’s fire-and-forget functionality facilitates effective use in densely populated and challenging urban environments.





SMPP, established in 1985, boasts a diverse portfolio that spans personnel protection systems, platform armouring, medium and large calibre munitions, and unmanned aerial systems along with their payloads.





The company operates advanced manufacturing plants in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and is actively expanding into critical defence segments to boost India’s self-reliance in defence technology. Through this teaming agreement, SMPP and KNDS will concentrate on adapting and delivering the KATANA® ammunition suite for indigenous production, strengthening India’s advanced artillery ammunition capabilities and addressing the Indian Army’s urgent demand for 155mm artillery systems and munitions.





KNDS Ammo France, part of the broader KNDS Group, is recognised as a leading European land defence systems integrator. As prime contractor and system integrator, KNDS develops, delivers, and sustains cutting-edge manned and unmanned 'system-of-systems', covering comprehensive mission solutions including primary platforms and associated ammunition.





This partnership brings together SMPP’s manufacturing expertise and KNDS’s advanced artillery technology to deliver a high-performance, versatile artillery solution designed for contemporary and future battlefield demands.





This collaboration comes at a pivotal time for the Indian Army, which has an extensive requirement for modern 155mm artillery systems and precision munitions. By incorporating the KATANA® range under the Make in India initiative, this alliance not only addresses critical capability gaps but also bolsters India’s strategic autonomy in the defence sector.





The SMPP-KNDS teaming agreement on KATANA® represents a major step forward in precision-guided artillery ammunition technology for India, combining advanced European technology with Indian manufacturing prowess to meet urgent operational needs and contribute to the nation's defence preparedness.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







