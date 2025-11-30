



The tragic crash of a TEJAS MK-1 Light Combat Aircraft at the Dubai Air Show on 21 November 2025 has ignited scrutiny over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) engineering prowess and India's push for self-reliant defence production.





Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the skilled Indian Air Force pilot at the controls, perished when the jet lost stability during a high-risk negative-G manoeuvre at low altitude, exploding near the runway at Al Maktoum International Airport.





This marked the second incident in the TEJAS program's 24-year history, following an engine seizure in a March 2024 crash near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the pilot ejected safely.​​





HAL Chairman DK Sunil robustly defended the platform at a Delhi event on 28 November, proclaiming TEJAS among the world's safest fighters with an unmatched record despite the Dubai mishap.





Indian Air Force officials echo this stance, stressing that modern aerobatics carry inherent dangers and isolated events demand contextual analysis rather than hasty judgements. Post the Jaisalmer incident, fleet-wide inspections cleared the MK-1 of systemic flaws, underscoring the rarity of such failures in GE F404-powered operations.​





Conceived in the 1980s to supplant the MiG-21 backbone, TEJAS boasts a delta-wing design, quadruplex fly-by-wire controls, and superlative manoeuvrability as the lightest supersonic fighter in service.





The IAF operates it with No. 45 and No. 18 Squadrons at Sulur, while MK-1A integrates AESA radar (Uttam), electronic warfare suites, BVR missiles, and mid-air refuelling for enhanced stealth and versatility. Its development since the 1980s replaced ageing MiG-21s, evolving through rigorous testing into a cornerstone of indigenous aerospace prowess.​





The MK-1 variant, operational with No. 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers) at Sulur and No. 18 Squadron (Flying Bullets), handles air superiority, ground strikes, reconnaissance, and anti-ship tasks with a 4,000 kg payload and 13,300 kg maximum take-off weight. HAL now runs three production lines—two in Bangalore, one in Nashik—to ramp up output amid 180 MK-1A orders across two tranches.​





The TEJAS MK-1A introduces over 40 enhancements over the MK-1, primarily in avionics, sensors, and electronic warfare capabilities, while retaining the core airframe design. Key upgrades include the replacement of the MK-1's EL/M-2032 multi-mode radar with the advanced EL/M-2052 AESA radar for the first 20 units, transitioning to the indigenous Uttam AESA radar offering 180-200 km detection range with low probability of intercept features.​​





The MK-1A integrates a comprehensive Unified Electronic Warfare Suite (UEWS) from DARE, featuring a multi-channel digital radar warning receiver (RWR), laser warner, missile approach warner, chaff/flare dispensers, and an external self-protection jammer (SPJ) pod like the ELL-8222, absent or limited on the MK-1. This setup automatically activates jamming upon threat detection, integrated with the radar for superior situational awareness.​​





Weaponry expands significantly, with nine hard-points supporting Astra Mk1 BVR missiles with bi-directional data links, I-Derby ER (100 km range), and ASRAAM for close combat, replacing the MK-1's R-73 and older options; air-to-ground munitions and EW pods are also enhanced. In-flight refuelling via a starboard probe and an Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS) boost endurance, features not standard on MK-1.​​





Avionics see a revamped Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC) with PowerPC architecture versus the MK-1's 386-series processor, improving performance and using press-fit connectors for easier maintenance.





A fully operational Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS) enables air-to-air and air-to-ground cueing, potentially obviating the HUD, alongside software-defined radios (SDRs) for network-centric operations fusing data from AWACS or UAVs.​





Visible structural tweaks include a larger bubble canopy for better visibility, refined tail rudder (shorter width, repositioned IFF antenna), enlarged auxiliary air intakes for improved airflow, and concealed VHF/UHF antennas, with increased composites for reduced weight and drag via aerodynamic pylons. Indigenisation rises to 65% from 58%, with repositioned line-replaceable units (LRUs) and quick-release fasteners enhancing maintainability.​​





HAL pledges 12 MK-1A deliveries by end-2026, with potential for 97 more by 2031 if negotiations conclude soon, scaling production to 30 annually from 2027. Export ambitions persist, as analysts foresee Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America eyeing its edge over JF-17 and T-50 rivals.​





The TEJAS MK-2, a 4.5-generation medium-weight fighter, advances further with GE-F414 power, canards, 6,500 kg payloads, and Uttam AESA integration to succeed Mirage-2000s, Jaguars, and MiG-29s. Structural assembly of its first prototype progresses at HAL Bangalore, eyeing rollout by late 2025 and flight in early 2026, despite delays from avionics complexities.





Ground trials follow through March 2026, targeting a Q1-2026 maiden flight, IOC by 2028, and production from 2029, integrating F414 engines, canards, IRST, and enhanced avionics. Four prototypes by 2028 will hasten certification, cementing TEJAS as India's aerospace cornerstone amid ongoing Dubai inquiry.​





Despite the fatality, experts project minimal export disruption, citing TEJAS's alignment with global safety norms and ongoing enhancements.





A court of inquiry probes the Dubai crash, with IAF/HAL underscoring operational reliability in combat contexts. For India's self-reliance, the program remains strategically vital, with MK-1A poised to outpace rivals like JF-17 in production scale.





