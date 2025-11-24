



On November 24, 2025, the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, came under a coordinated and intense attack by militants, including two suicide bombers and armed gunmen.





The assault began with two blasts at around 8 am at the main gate and near the motorcycle stand inside the premises, allowing the gunmen to storm the compound and initiate a prolonged firefight with security personnel.





The attack resulted in the deaths of six individuals, comprising three FC security personnel and three attackers, with several others injured, including civilians. The security forces responded promptly, cordoning off the area and conducting a clearance operation to neutralise any remaining threats and prevent the attackers from advancing further.





The FC headquarters is located in a densely populated neighbourhood near a military cantonment, heightening concerns about the security and safety of the local civilian population. Roads leading to the facility were immediately closed as authorities sought to contain the situation.





Officials confirmed that one suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main entrance, while the other entered deeper into the compound. Despite heavy gunfire and explosions, security personnel managed to kill both attackers inside the complex. A senior official stated that the response involved law enforcement and military personnel working together to secure the site.





This assault marks a continuation of intensified militant activity in north-western Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The surge in violence escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, vowing to target security forces.





The region has witnessed numerous deadly attacks in 2025, including suicide bombings and assaults targeting security and paramilitary forces, underscoring a sustained insurgency challenge.





The Peshawar attack also drew attention to the broader security threats in Pakistan, where attacks on paramilitary and law enforcement facilities have become a troubling trend, resulting in significant casualties among security personnel and civilians alike.





The ongoing operations by security forces aim to curb militant capabilities and restore stability in these volatile areas.





Authorities continue investigations into the incident, and no group had officially claimed responsibility at the time of reporting, though affiliates of Jamatul Ahrar have claimed involvement in the suicide bombings.





This attack adds to a grim tally in 2024-25 of militant fatalities and insurgent violence in Pakistan's northwest frontier regions, reflecting continuing security challenges faced by the government and paramilitary forces in countering terrorist threats effectively.​





