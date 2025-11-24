



India and Canada are accelerating diplomatic and economic engagement following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's acceptance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for an early 2026 visit.





This follows a bilateral meeting at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg where both leaders agreed to launch negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at doubling bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.​





The two leaders expressed appreciation for the significant momentum in their bilateral relationship, committing to advance cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, investment, technology, innovation, energy, education, defence, and space.





Modi highlighted the potential to strengthen trade and investment linkages and noted Canadian pension funds’ keen interest in Indian companies. Both sides also reaffirmed longstanding civil nuclear cooperation and discussed expanding it through long-term uranium supply arrangements.​





Carney recognised India as a reliable and fast-growing trading partner. He emphasised that a formal trade agreement would provide businesses with protections, clear rules, and dispute-resolution mechanisms.





Canada's interest in diversifying supply chains beyond China led him to cite India and South Korea as major new opportunities, especially in renewable energy sectors like solar and wind.​





This renewed partnership follows diplomatic tensions over allegations involving Indian agents and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which were repudiated by India. Since Carney took office in March 2025, engagement has improved, highlighted by the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership to deepen collaboration in emerging technologies, clean energy, and AI.





Carney will also attend India's Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in February 2026, further signalling the countries’ commitment to evolving bilateral ties.​





The early 2026 visit by Carney is poised to solidify this diplomatic thaw and boost trade, technology, and strategic cooperation between the two democracies.​​





Based On ANI Report







