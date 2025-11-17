



Russia unveiled a new model of the Su-57 stealth fighter with an advanced thrust vector control (TVC) engine at the Dubai Air Show 2025, marking the aircraft’s first public Middle Eastern appearance. This enhanced Su-57E model showcases redesigned 2D thrust-vectoring engine nozzles, adding to the jet’s signature supermanoeuvrability capabilities.





The thrust vectoring nozzles permit pitch, yaw, and roll control in flight, enabling aggressive high-angle-of-attack manoeuvres, quick stall recovery, and advanced dogfighting performance.





The Su-57E was displayed statically and demonstrated dynamically by Russian test pilots performing intricate flight routines, including post-stall manoeuvres and low-speed rolls. It featured a stealth-optimised blended wing-body design, internal weapon bays to reduce radar cross-section, and a serpentine inlet duct design, all characteristic of its fifth-generation platform. The fighter is fitted with the N036 Byelka AESA radar and sophisticated infrared search and track systems.





The AL-51F1 engine, also known as Product 30, features a flat nozzle oriented at approximately 45 degrees that includes a thrust vector control system. This flat nozzle design is capable of pitch-axis thrust vectoring, achieved by four independently controlled flaps which modify the air outlet cross-section and thrust vector.

The flaps are arranged to provide thrust vectoring primarily in the pitch axis and can provide limited roll control when operated asymmetrically.

The flat nozzle also contributes significantly to reducing the radar cross-section and infrared signature of the Su-57M fighter it powers. The thrust vector system enhances the aircraft's manoeuvrability by allowing the pilot to control the direction of exhaust thrust beyond conventional fixed nozzle designs.

This nozzle configuration, while causing a minor thrust loss, is highly valued for its stealth and performance benefits, including improving afterburner thrust to 18,000 kgf and emergency thrust to 19–19.5 tons. The design mirrors trends seen in advanced stealth fighters such as the F-22, with a focus on reduced observability and enhanced flight performance.





This engine upgrade is paired with upgraded avionics, improved missile integration including advanced air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons carried internally, and a command role for manned-unmanned teaming. The Su-57E’s multi-role capability encompasses air superiority, precision strike, and electronic warfare roles, with a focus on penetrating dense air defence systems.





Russia’s presentation at Dubai emphasises the Su-57E as a cost-competitive, sovereign fifth-generation fighter option for export markets, particularly in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The aircraft offers greater operational independence compared to Western fighters like the F-35, removing export control restrictions and allowing customized avionics and weapons loads.





However, questions remain regarding the jet’s sustainment reliability under harsh climate conditions and long-term production capacity.





The new Su-57 model at Dubai visually showcased the enhanced thrust-vectoring nozzles, a critical aerodynamic feature distinct from competitors such as China’s J-20, reinforcing Russia’s edge in dogfight agility.





The aircraft’s supermanoeuvrability and multi-role stealth capabilities aim to reassert Russian aerospace as a prime contender in the global stealth fighter market, providing a strategic alternative to US and European fifth-generation fighters.





The Dubai Air Show 2025 debut of the Su-57E with a new thrust vector control engine highlights Russia’s ongoing push to modernise and export its highest-tier combat aircraft.





It combines advanced aerodynamics, stealth, sensor suites, and diversified weapons capability in a platform tailored for export customers seeking advanced technology without the political limitations of Western systems.





This unveiling signals Moscow’s intent to compete strongly in next-generation fighter sales and influence regional air power balances globally.​





Detailed technical specifications table for the new Su-57 thrust vector control (TVC) engine model AL-51F1 (Product 30):





Specification Details Engine Model AL-51F1 (Product 30) Engine Type Fifth-generation twin-shaft turbofan with afterburner Nominal (Dry) Thrust Approximately 11,000 kgf (110 kN) Afterburner Thrust 17,000–18,000 kgf (167–180 kN) Emergency Mode Thrust Up to 19,000–19,500 kgf Thrust-to-Weight Ratio Around or greater than 1.0 (dry thrust) Maximum Supersonic Speed Mach 1.95 to 2.1 (supercruise capability without afterburner) Thrust Vectoring 2D thrust vector control with flat rectangular nozzles, allowing pitch and yaw control Nozzle Orientation Nozzle angled approx. 45 degrees with cooling vents for infrared signature reduction Compressor Stages 3-stage low-pressure, 5-stage high-pressure compressor Turbine Stages Single-stage low-pressure and single-stage high-pressure turbines Fuel Efficiency Improved over predecessor AL-41F1, contributes to longer range and endurance Maintenance Modular design with reduced complexity lowers maintenance needs Infrared & Radar Signature Nozzle design reduces infrared and radar cross-section Development Timeline Bench tests from 2016; production and integration began around 2023-2024 First Deployment New Su-57E models from 2024 onwards Combat Role Enhanced aerodynamics and supermanoeuvrability for multi-role stealth fighter applications





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







