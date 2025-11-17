



Minister of State For Defence Sanjay Seth to hold bilateral talks and chair major industry round-table





Sanjay Seth will lead an Indian delegation to the Dubai Air Show 2025, scheduled to be held on 17–18 November 2025, in the United Arab Emirates.





The delegation includes senior officers from the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Armed Forces.





A bilateral meeting between RRM and his UAE counterpart is planned on the sidelines of the Air Show. RRM will also chair an industry round table with around 50 companies from India, UAE, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, and Italy to enhance cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing in India.





Sanjay Seth will inaugurate the India Pavilion set up at the Dubai Air Show. The Pavilion will feature stalls from HAL, DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor, SFO Technologies etc.





Apart from the Pavilion, 19 Indian industries including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra, and HBL Engineering will showcase their capabilities independently. In addition, 15 Indian startups will exhibit their products and solutions. The Indian Air Force will participate in the Air Show with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and TEJAS.





Dubai Air Show is a biennial event that hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries, including major international aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus.





PIB News











