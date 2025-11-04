

French defence major Thales is set to permanently position a company representative at the Indian Air Force’s Ambala Air Force Station, home to the first Rafale fighter squadron, to oversee maintenance and technical support for the aircraft’s avionics, radar systems, and onboard sensors. The move formalises Thales’ long-term maintenance commitment under India’s Rafale sustainment and performance-based logistics framework.

This development signifies an important step in ensuring uninterrupted operational availability of India’s Rafale fleet, while also reflecting the aircraft’s high dependency on proprietary French electronic systems such as the RBE2 AESA radar, SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, and advanced communication and sensor packages supplied by Thales.





Thales’ sustained presence will enable real-time diagnostics, faster repair cycles, and seamless spares management for onboard systems, a key requirement for maintaining sortie readiness across India’s combat squadrons. It also reinforces India’s reliance on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for mission-critical avionics until localised servicing capabilities reach maturity through technology transfers or domestic upgrades.





The decision follows earlier French hesitations regarding integration of Indian-developed radar or missile systems—including indigenous radar projects and the Astra or Meteor missile interface debates—suggesting cautious control by France over Rafale’s restricted software architecture and weapon-operational compatibility. With this permanent Thales liaison at Ambala AFS, India gains improved logistical assurance but limited sovereignty in system integration or future sensor customisation.



