



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will co-finance the Indian Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) program along with the Government of India, establishing a strategic funding partnership aligned with India’s indigenous rotorcraft roadmap.





HAL will contribute 30 per cent of the project cost from its internal resources, reinforcing its commitment to self-reliance in advanced helicopter technology. The Government will provide the remaining 70 per cent through capital allocations once formal clearance is secured.





The funding arrangement remains contingent on approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which will evaluate whether the DBMRH aligns with the overarching Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) framework.





This step ensures that the naval variant evolves in synchrony with the main IMRH program, avoiding duplication and optimising design and production synergies across the rotorcraft family.





The CCS review will also consider the program’s integration with the Aravalli engine joint venture between HAL and Safran. The synchronisation of the DBMRH development timeline with that of the locally manufactured Aravalli turboshaft engine will be critical in achieving full indigenous propulsion capability for both land-based and naval variants.





The DBMRH, conceived as the maritime derivative of the IMRH, is designed for deck-based operations on Indian Navy vessels, including frigates, destroyers, and aircraft carriers. It will undertake roles such as anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and utility transport under demanding sea-state and corrosion-prone conditions.





Once approved, the project will signify a major step toward replacing legacy fleets and advancing India’s goal of comprehensive self-reliance in medium-lift helicopter systems.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







