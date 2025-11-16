



On Saturday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inducted a significant batch of 11,729 new constables, including 1,896 women, marking a crucial enhancement of its operational strength by 8 per cent. This substantial recruitment drive addresses growing manpower requirements across several vital infrastructure facilities protected by the CISF.





The recruits have successfully completed training at six Regional Training Centres distributed across the country. They will soon be deployed to heighten security at key high-importance locations recently brought under CISF protection, including the Jewar Airport in Noida, Navi Mumbai Airport, Bhakra Dam, and other critical infrastructure projects.





Currently, the CISF’s total strength stands at approximately 1.70 lakh personnel. The latest induction is part of an ongoing expansion supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at securing the nation’s rapidly growing industrial and strategic assets.





With over 360 sensitive installations under its guard—spanning airports, seaports, nuclear plants, metro systems, and facilities in high-risk regions—this manpower boost aligns with India’s internal security priorities.





The recruitment process was carefully aligned with the operational needs of various sectors. Personnel possessing graduate-level qualifications or technical skills are prioritised for deployment in technologically advanced security environments such as airports. This ensures effective management of sophisticated screening technologies and automation systems integral to modern security frameworks.





Following a data-driven assessment encompassing threat perceptions, operational demands, gender ratios, and technical competencies, the CISF has managed to fulfil nearly 90 per cent of its manpower requirements at critical points. This expansion significantly amplifies the force’s capability to maintain seamless and efficient security coverage in the face of evolving challenges.





Raised in 1969 under the Union Home Ministry, the CISF’s mandate includes protecting essential government and private sector infrastructure. The recent induction reinforces its role as a crucial pillar of India’s internal security architecture, preparing it to meet future security challenges with enhanced personnel strength and specialised capabilities.





This milestone further strengthens CISF’s position as a frontline force safeguarding India’s vital assets and critical infrastructure projects nationwide.





Based On PTI Report







