



Operation Sindoor was a meticulously executed military operation by the Indian Army, led by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. Launched on May 7, 2025, in direct response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, the operation was a precise, coordinated strike targeting nine terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





General Dwivedi described the operation as a "trusted orchestra," where every element of the armed forces played a simultaneous and synergistic role, allowing the destruction of all nine targets in a remarkably short duration of 22 minutes.





This swift and decisive effort prevented the need for time-consuming decision-making in battle, thanks to extensive prior visualisation, planning, and trust within the armed forces team.





The operation, which lasted approximately 88 hours, was not only a punitive response but also a demonstration of India's military foresight and technological integration. General Dwivedi emphasised how Operation Sindoor was shaped over years by merging intelligence, precision, and advanced technology into action.





The Indian military’s approach likened the execution to a game of chess, operating in a "grey zone" of unpredictable moves, delivering a strong counter-strike to terror infrastructure without crossing the border for territorial gain.





Following the missile strikes, further counter-offensives were carried out, effectively neutralising multiple threats and bringing the battle to a controlled end.





Gen Dwivedi highlighted the importance of technology in the evolution of warfare during his address, underscoring the Indian Army's ongoing transformation. The Army integrates cutting-edge technologies such as AI, robotics, quantum computing, drones, and data sciences to enhance operational effectiveness.





He also spoke of the necessity for agility and adaptation with a focus on "velocity of relevance," linking it to the Army’s journey from traditional combat methods to modern network and data-centric warfare. This transformation includes structural reforms for agility, enhanced joint operations with other services, and continuous modernisation through indigenous innovation.





The Army Chief further stressed the human-centric nature of this technological adoption, stating that technology amplifies the soldier's effectiveness rather than replacing the human element. This is reflected in ongoing educational programs for officers, increased partnerships with academia and industry, and the creation of new concepts like "Techno Commanders" who are proficient in digital and data-driven domains of warfare.





On leadership, General Dwivedi urged graduates and future leaders to embrace wisdom, humility, and power, advocating for trust, agility, and vision in navigating change.





Drawing parallels to military strategy, he emphasised that successful leadership balances control and delegation while owning responsibilities fully.





The overall message identified change as the constant in dynamic global, technological, and strategic landscapes, urging proactive adaptation rather than reactive adjustment.





Operation Sindoor thus serves as a landmark case of Indian military strategic capability, signalling India's readiness to confront terrorism decisively and demonstrating an evolving army harnessing technology and human resources to maintain national security and operational superiority in a complex, contested environment.​​





