



The Indian Naval Ship INS Sahyadri, a Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate representing India's indigenous defence prowess, recently participated in the bilateral AUSINDEX 2025 naval exercise alongside HMAS Ballarat of the Royal Australian Navy in the Northern Pacific.





This exercise marked a significant milestone in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Australia, highlighting deepening defence cooperation and shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.​





During AUSINDEX 2025, warships and aircraft from both navies engaged in intense joint naval drills and operations. The exercises focused on advancing interoperability through complex manoeuvres including anti-submarine warfare, gunnery exercises, and advanced flying operations.





These activities served to elevate tactical synergy and operational coordination between the two maritime forces, reinforcing their maritime security capabilities far beyond regional waters.​





INS Sahyadri's participation demonstrated India's growing blue-water navy capabilities and its increasing role in global maritime affairs.





The exercise, shortly following the recent Malabar Exercise involving India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, underscores India's readiness to operate in distant and strategic waters alongside key regional partners.​





The collaboration also complements broader India-Australia defence ties, typified by regular joint exercises such as AustraHind 2025, which focuses on company-level Indian and Australian army operations in open and semi-desert terrains. These multifaceted engagements advance tactical interoperability, facilitate technological integration, enhance regional stability, and support a rules-based Indo-Pacific order.​





AUSINDEX 2025 exemplifies the strengthening maritime and military partnership between India and Australia, bolstering their collective ability to address regional challenges collaboratively and contribute to enduring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific theatre.​





Based On ANI Report







