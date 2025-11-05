



A growing majority of Americans say President Donald Trump’s tariff measures are making everyday life more expensive, with new data pointing to mounting domestic and global repercussions.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos survey released this week, voters across the political spectrum are increasingly feeling the burden of higher costs.

The poll revealed that seven in ten Americans reported spending more on groceries this year compared to 2024, while six in ten said their utility bills have also risen. Around four in ten respondents claimed higher expenses for healthcare, housing and fuel. Across both urban and rural areas, households are confronting tighter budgets as price pressures escalate.





Economic hardship appears to cut across party and demographic lines. The survey showed that 89 per cent of Democrats, 73 per cent of independents and 52 per cent of Republicans reported higher grocery costs. Women were also more likely than men to report increased spending in nearly every category, underscoring the gendered economic impact of inflation linked to tariffs and import restrictions.





President Trump’s administration, now in its second term, has imposed steep tariffs on several trading partners, including India.





These moves, aimed at rebalancing trade relationships and strengthening domestic industries, have stirred controversy. The policy is currently under judicial review by the US Supreme Court following widespread disapproval—65 per cent of Americans surveyed said the tariffs have worsened inflation and damaged the broader economy.





The domestic unease is mirrored by growing global trade tensions. India, the United States’ largest trading partner, has been heavily hit by Washington’s recent trade restrictions. In August, the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including an additional 25 per cent in secondary duties, following New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil. The decision marked a sharp escalation in economic friction between the two democratic allies.





New data from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggest that these penalties have severely disrupted bilateral commerce. India’s exports to the United States plummeted by 37.5 per cent between May and September 2025, dropping from USD 8.8 billion to USD 5.5 billion. The study calls this one of the steepest short-term declines in recent trade history, reflecting the sharp escalation of tariff barriers.





Tariff-free categories—representing nearly one-third of India’s total shipments—also suffered disproportionately, falling 47 per cent from USD 3.4 billion in May to USD 1.8 billion in September.





Key manufacturing industries, including metals and automotive components, endured heavy setbacks. Aluminium exports contracted by 37 per cent, copper by 25 per cent, auto parts by 12 per cent, and iron and steel by 8 per cent. Even the pharmaceutical sector, traditionally resilient, registered a 15.7 per cent decline.





Labour-intensive industries were among the hardest hit. Textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agricultural products and machinery—all vital to India’s export base—collectively declined by 33 per cent, from USD 4.8 billion in May to USD 3.2 billion in September. Analysts warn that prolonged tariff disputes could trigger supply chain disruptions and job losses across both economies, with ripple effects likely extending into global markets.





Trade experts argue that sustained high tariffs could undermine the economic recovery seen earlier this year and intensify inflationary pressures worldwide. They caution that, unless negotiations between Washington and New Delhi resume promptly, both countries risk losing significant market share in sectors vital to their industrial and strategic ambitions.





Based On ANI Report







