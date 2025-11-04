

The Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) consortium, which leads India’s next-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, has announced the onboarding of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) as its exclusive industrial partner.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet initiative, strengthening India’s domestic aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





DTL’s inclusion as a core member of the consortium introduces a globally recognised manufacturer with proven capabilities in complex aero-structures, advanced assembly systems, and high-precision aerospace components.





The company has an established record of working with major international aircraft manufacturers and will play a critical role in developing the AMCA’s structural and sub-system assemblies.





According to the consortium’s statement, the partnership aligns DTL’s global aero-structure expertise with L&T’s precision engineering and BEL’s advanced electronics integration proficiency.





Together, the three entities will create a comprehensive industrial architecture supporting end-to-end manufacturing—from airframe development and avionics integration to mission systems and ground support equipment.





In a public statement, Arun Ramchandani, Senior Vice President and Head of L&T Precision Engineering & Systems, noted that the partnership brings unparalleled agility and precision to India’s fifth-generation fighter program. He emphasised that the collaboration goes beyond the AMCA platform itself, symbolising a wider effort to redefine the nation’s aerospace industrial ecosystem.





Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies, highlighted the company’s decades-long experience in supersonic aircraft structures and global aerospace manufacturing partnerships. He described the alliance as a “convergence of advanced engineering capabilities” that will help realise India’s ambition of a fully indigenous fifth-generation combat jet.





The AMCA project, led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), aims to produce a stealth-capable, highly agile multirole fighter equipped with advanced sensors, weapon systems, and integrated electronic warfare suites. Industrial partnerships such as that between L&T, BEL, and DTL are central to supporting the aircraft’s production readiness and ensuring indigenous content levels meet national strategic objectives.





L&T, a USD 30 billion multinational with decades of experience in high-technology manufacturing and defence systems engineering, brings comprehensive expertise in precision production and system integration. BEL contributes extensive experience in avionics, radar, and mission electronics.





The addition of Dynamatic Technologies adds a crucial aero-structure dimension, completing a tri-sector synergy of structural, electronic, and manufacturing excellence.





Dynamatic Technologies operates state-of-the-art facilities in India and Europe, serving aerospace clients across six continents. Its capabilities span advanced machining, metallic and composite aero-structures, and high-speed assembly operations.





Combined with L&T’s digital manufacturing and BEL’s electronic warfare systems, the collaboration provides India with an integrated industrial foundation to deliver the AMCA from prototype to serial production.





The formal inclusion of DTL into the L&T-BEL-AMCA consortium underscores India’s growing self-reliance in aerospace defence production and creates a strong platform for future export-oriented manufacturing. It also enhances the Make in India initiative by bringing together domestic companies with global credibility capable of building fifth-generation combat-ready systems for the Indian Air Force.





This three-way industrial synergy between L&T, BEL, and Dynamatic Technologies is widely expected to accelerate the transition of the AMCA from design and developmental stages to full-scale production, paving the way for India’s entry into the exclusive group of nations capable of designing and producing indigenous stealth fighter aircraft.





Based On ANI Report







