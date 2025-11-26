



The plume of black smoke rising over Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport on 21 November 2025 was more than the aftermath of a tragic accident — it was a moment that shook a nation’s heart.





Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a 34-year-old Indian Air Force pilot from the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, lost his life during a low-level demonstration of the MK-1 light combat aircraft at the Dubai Air Show.





Eyewitness footage captured the aircraft’s daring manoeuvres before it spiralled downwards, ending in a devastating explosion. For those who watched, the grief was immediate, and the criticism, swift. Yet beneath the pain lies a deeper truth — one of courage, commitment, and the resilience of India’s indigenous aviation program.





Wing Commander Syal was more than a skilful aviator; he embodied the spirit of the Indian Air Force’s finest. Having flown both the MiG-21 and the Su-30MKI, he represented the new generation of combat pilots entrusted with advancing India’s self-reliant defence capability.





His wife, Wing Commander Afshan, also serves in the IAF, and their young daughter, Aarya, will grow up knowing that her father’s legacy is one of dedication and heroism. When his body returned to his home district in Kangra, thousands gathered to pay homage. His father’s words were simple yet profound: “The country has lost an ace pilot, and I have lost a young son.”





Amid grief, perspective matters. In nearly a quarter century since its maiden flight in 2001, the TEJAS platform has suffered only two accidents — an extraordinary record in global aviation standards.





The first occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer due to an engine seizure, from which the pilot safely ejected. The second was the Dubai Air Show tragedy.





Across more than 12,000 cumulative flying hours, this safety record stands as testament to the robustness of India’s design, testing, and production practices. By contrast, comparable aircraft globally have seen far higher loss rates during early service stages.





Look westward, and the story deepens. Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder, widely promoted as an affordable multi-role fighter, has faced at least five confirmed crashes since 2007 — nearly one every three years. Pilots have died in several incidents, and dozens of early-production aircraft have been grounded. Reports suggest that up to 40 JF-17 Block I and II variants have developed structural or engine-related defects.





The core issue lies with the Russian-supplied RD-93 engines, whose maintenance has become a logistical challenge under tightened international sanctions. Even the manufacturer of the aircraft’s ejection seats, Martin-Baker, has occasionally revealed crash details before Pakistan’s own air force, underscoring a culture of opacity.





Turning east, China’s military aviation record remains shrouded in secrecy, though publicly available data reveals a pattern of recurring mishaps. The J-10 fighter has suffered multiple crashes attributed to engine faults, while the J-15 carrier-based jets have cost several trained pilots their lives. In 2016, Captain Yu Xu — China’s first woman to fly the J-10 — tragically perished in a mid-air collision during aerobatic practice.





Air Shows represent some of the most technically demanding flying environments imaginable. Pilots must execute precision manoeuvres at dangerously low altitudes, often within metres of the ground and spectators. Even among elite teams worldwide, risk is a constant companion.





The United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds lost an F-16 during a rehearsal display in Idaho, while Poland’s Air Force mourned an F-16 pilot who perished at the Radom Air Show earlier in 2025. These are state-of-the-art fighters operated by professionals of the highest calibre. Accidents, painful as they are, remain an inescapable part of demonstrating aerial prowess.





At Dubai, organisers decided to continue the event in tribute to Wing Commander Syal’s passion for flight. US Air Force pilot Major Taylor Hiester, scheduled to perform later, respectfully cancelled his demonstration, calling it a gesture of solidarity for a fallen aviator.









The timing of the incident could not have been more unfortunate. The TEJAS MK-1 was being showcased before potential international customers, including Egypt, the Philippines, and Argentina. While the crash may temporarily affect export perceptions, a single tragedy cannot diminish two decades of proven engineering and operational achievement.









In fact, the TEJAS has repeatedly validated its combat performance. During international exercises — including Britain’s joint training and the UAE’s Exercise Desert Flag — the jet earned the respect of foreign pilots. At Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, it even simulated an interception against a Eurofighter Typhoon, highlighting its agility and advanced avionics.





The TEJAS remains a capable fourth-generation platform fitted with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, modular avionics, and an indigenous content of around 59 percent. The upcoming MK-1A variant, now under serial production, incorporates several enhancements including improved electronic warfare suites and maintenance-friendly design.





HAL and the Indian Air Force have already committed to a full technical investigation. Regardless of the cause, such evaluations are fundamental steps in any aircraft development cycle. Every major fighter program has faced similar moments.





The American F-35 Lightning II — the world’s most advanced stealth jet — has suffered eleven losses since 2001. The Eurofighter Typhoon prototype itself crashed during early testing. What defines a program’s success is not the absence of setbacks, but the rigour with which it learns from them.





In that light, Wing Commander Syal’s sacrifice must be remembered not as a setback, but as a chapter in a longer journey — the pursuit of self-reliant air power. India’s aerospace engineers, technicians, and pilots remain united in that mission





The TEJAS program symbolises India’s determination to master modern fighter technology on its own terms. It has weathered scepticism, technical hurdles, and years of delays, yet continues to evolve and inspire. In sacrifice lies strength, and in loss, purpose.





Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s memory will live on in every sortie the TEJAS undertakes and every pilot it protects. The flames that consumed that aircraft in Dubai were not of defeat, but of resilience — the fire that drives a nation to soar higher, braver, and prouder.





