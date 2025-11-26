

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), India’s leading warship and submarine builder, is poised to secure a crucial contract to construct three additional Kalvari-class submarines for the Indian Navy.

The project, valued between ₹35,000 and ₹36,000 crore, represents a significant step in bolstering India’s underwater warfare capabilities amid evolving maritime security challenges.





The government’s in-principle approval of the deal underscores the strategic push to expand the Navy’s submarine fleet beyond the initial six Kalvari-class boats.





The decision aligns with the larger naval modernisation vision under the Indian Maritime Security Strategy, which seeks to enhance undersea deterrence and operational flexibility in the Indian Ocean Region.





The new submarines will be an evolved variant of the existing Kalvari-class, which itself is based on the French-origin Scorpene design. Sources indicate they will likely incorporate length modifications and system upgrades inspired by the version being built for the Brazilian Navy.





These refinements may include improved sonar arrays, advanced communication suites, enhanced endurance, and optimised hydrodynamics for lower acoustic signatures.





A defining feature of this follow-on order is the substantial increase in indigenous content. MDL aims to achieve up to 60 percent localisation through the integration of Indian-made propulsion systems, control equipment, combat management software, sensors, and materials. Key indigenous contributors could include Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, and other private sector vendors that supported the initial Kalvari build program.





Although the official announcement is awaited, negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage, with MDL positioned as the frontrunner for the order. Sources indicate that the Cabinet Committee on Security’s formal clearance could arrive soon, enabling contract signature within the current fiscal year.





Construction timelines are expected to extend over seven to eight years from contract commencement, ensuring continuity in production and workforce stability at MDL’s submarine assembly lines in Mumbai.





The project will sustain skilled employment and consolidate India’s domestic submarine manufacturing ecosystem. It also ensures a seamless transition between the conclusion of the first Kalvari program and the initiation of Project-75(I), thereby avoiding idle capacity at MDL.





Operationally, the acquisition will expand the Navy’s Scorpene-class fleet to nine platforms, enhancing fleet availability for both sea denial and intelligence-gathering missions.





MDL’s pursuit of this follow-on order complements its shortlisted participation in Project-75(I), which calls for building six next-generation submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems and advanced stealth.





While Project-75(I) faces procedural delays due to technology transfer negotiations, the evolved Kalvari-class order will keep India’s submarine-building capability active and relevant.





The fresh order for upgraded Kalvari-class submarines highlights a pragmatic approach—leveraging proven infrastructure and indigenous experience while bridging the capability gap until AIP-equipped submarines under Project-75(I) are realised.





As MDL continues to mature its design and integration expertise, this project could serve as a catalyst for future indigenous submarine development under the Indian Navy’s long-term 30-Year Submarine Construction Plan.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







