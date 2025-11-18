



France and Ukraine have concluded a landmark defence agreement in Paris, signalling a long-term commitment to military and strategic cooperation.





The deal, signed by President Emmanuel Macron and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, opens the possibility for Kyiv to acquire up to 100 Dassault Rafale multirole fighter jets, alongside drones, radar systems, and advanced air-defence technology.





Both leaders described the accord as a defining moment in their nations’ partnership, emphasising resilience and preparedness amid ongoing conflict.





President Macron reaffirmed France’s intention to support Ukraine’s defence rebuilding and deterrence capabilities through the coming decade. He noted that deliveries of Rafale jets would take place over the next ten years, reflecting both production timelines and planning for post-conflict rebuilding.





Macron highlighted that drone and interceptor manufacturing for Ukraine would start before the year’s end, marking the first tangible step in the new cooperation framework.





The French leader called the present phase of the war “a difficult moment”, condemning Russia’s continued offensives and describing Moscow’s stance as an “addiction for war”.





He also expressed hope that peace could be secured before his term ends in 2027 but insisted that Ukraine must emerge with a defence force capable of deterring future aggression.





The agreement allows for future contracts covering 100 Rafale fighter aircraft, complete with associated munitions and systems. It also outlines the development of enhanced SAMP-T surface-to-air missile systems, modern air surveillance radars, and a new generation of reconnaissance and strike drones.





For Kyiv, this represents an enormous step in its airpower modernisation. While Ukraine has previously secured commitments for Swedish Gripen jets under a separate letter of intent, this marks the first instance of Rafales being formally proposed.





France has earlier supplied Mirage aircraft and training support, but the inclusion of Rafale fighters—considered among the most advanced European combat jets—symbolises deeper integration with NATO-standard systems.





Financial specifics have not been disclosed, but French officials indicated that the deal would be financed through a mix of domestic defence funds and joint EU borrowing mechanisms. This could invite scrutiny from Germany, which has expressed caution over expanding shared European borrowing for defence procurement.





The agreement underscores Paris’s growing leadership in European defence strategy and its efforts to strengthen continental security independence. It also strengthens Kyiv’s ties with Western partners at a time when international attention risks wavering.





Zelenskyy’s visit, his ninth to France since the war began, came as Ukraine contends with mounting battlefield pressure and domestic upheavals. Russian forces reported advances in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions and claimed the capture of several villages in the east. Meanwhile, renewed missile and drone strikes struck residential areas, leading to several civilian deaths.





Amid these military challenges, Ukraine faces internal struggles over corruption. President Zelenskyy has recently ordered major shake-ups in state energy companies following allegations of graft. He dismissed two ministers and imposed sanctions on a former ally accused of fraudulent practices. Zelenskyy admitted that current reform efforts were “not enough” but pledged continued action to meet European governance standards.





During the Paris meeting, Macron reiterated France’s backing for Ukraine’s eventual EU membership, describing the reforms underway in Kyiv as significant though incomplete. He praised Ukraine’s determination to strengthen governance, transparency, and accountability while noting that deeper institutional reforms remain essential.





Following their bilateral talks, the two presidents visited Mont Valérien, west of Paris, where France and the United Kingdom are establishing headquarters for a future international stabilisation force. The envisaged force could be deployed to Ukraine after any ceasefire to oversee reconstruction and security transitions.





The Paris accord carries both political and strategic weight. For France, it consolidates its role as a central supplier of high-technology defence systems within Europe. For Ukraine, it signals international confidence in its survival and eventual recovery.





Macron’s message was unequivocal: even if peace arrives, Ukraine’s ability to defend itself must remain unquestioned. Zelenskyy, for his part, hailed the deal as a “historic agreement” that not only strengthens his nation’s defence capacity but also cements Ukraine’s place within the European security architecture.





Amid a harsh winter and uncertain battlefield conditions, the pact serves as both reassurance and warning—peace, when it comes, will belong only to those able to secure it through strength.





International Agencies







