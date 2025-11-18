



In a major operation against undocumented foreign nationals, Jagatsinghpur Police on Thursday detained two suspected Bangladeshi citizens during an early morning raid at Beheram Basti under the Sadar Police limits.





The operation also led to the seizure of a firearm from their possession, officials confirmed.





The raid was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of a large group of illegal foreign nationals residing in a rented house in the densely populated Beheram Basti locality. Police sources revealed that the premises were allegedly being used as a temporary shelter for over 30 individuals who may have entered the country without valid documents.





A police team reached the location at dawn to conduct document verification and question the occupants. However, the situation escalated rapidly when several individuals reportedly engaged in a scuffle with the officers. The confrontation disrupted the verification drive and forced the police to summon reinforcements.





To restore order and prevent the situation from spiralling out of control, two additional platoons of police were deployed around the area. Despite the heavy deployment, more than ten individuals managed to escape during the commotion, raising security concerns about the potential operation of an organised network in the region.





Following the incident, Jagatsinghpur Police launched an intensive manhunt to trace the absconding suspects. Search operations are underway across neighbouring localities, with teams verifying tenant records, examining rental agreements, and coordinating with intelligence units to track possible hideouts and escape routes.





The identities and travel documents of those detained are being closely examined to confirm their nationality and uncover any possible links to criminal or cross-border activities. Police are also investigating whether the recovered firearm was intended for unlawful purposes or connected to a larger network.





Senior police officials, while addressing the media, stated that the investigation aims to determine the purpose of the group’s stay and their potential affiliations. “All aspects are being thoroughly verified. Appropriate action will follow based on the findings of the investigation,” an officer said.





The development has heightened local security concerns, particularly regarding the infiltration of illegal immigrants and the emergence of unauthorised settlements in coastal Odisha. Authorities have indicated that further checks will be carried out in nearby districts to identify similar hideouts and prevent recurrence of such incidents.





Agencies







