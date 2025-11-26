

Hyderabad-headquartered Zen Technologies has achieved another major milestone with a new ₹108 crore domestic contract from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply and execution of advanced tank crew gunnery training simulators.

The deal, valued at approximately $12 million including GST, underscores the growing emphasis on indigenous defence technology and simulation-based training in India’s armed forces.





The contract encompasses the design, production, and delivery of high-fidelity simulators for both tank commanders and gunners, replicating the exact layout and environment of a tank’s turret compartment.





These simulators integrate realistic optics, control systems, and weapon interfaces to enable crews to master gunnery skills through simulated drills, reducing dependency on live ammunition and lowering overall training costs.





The systems will facilitate training under diverse battlefield conditions, offering high repeatability, safety, and precision in marksmanship assessment.





According to the contractual terms, Zen Technologies is expected to complete the project within one year from the award date. The rapid execution schedule reflects both the maturity of Zen’s in-house simulator design capabilities and the company’s strong manufacturing and integration ecosystem anchored in Telangana.





The project also highlights the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to fast-track simulation-led training infrastructure under the 2021 Simulation Framework Policy, which mandates wider adoption of indigenous digital training solutions.





Zen Technologies has long been recognised as an Industry Design, Development and Manufacturing (IDDM)-compliant firm, aligning its entire production chain with India’s Make in India vision. The company has successfully positioned itself as a dominant domestic supplier of defence simulators spanning small arms, armoured platforms, UAVs, and counter-drone systems.





This latest order reaffirms Zen’s strategic role in the modernisation of India’s military training architecture as the armed forces transition from resource-heavy field training to technology-driven simulation networks.





The tank gunnery simulators will be integral to both individual and crew-level competency development. They provide digital analytics for performance tracking, error analysis, and adaptive training, ensuring more efficient progression through operational readiness cycles.





Such simulators allow tank units to maintain proficiency irrespective of terrain limitations or ammunition constraints. For the Army, this supports sustainable combat preparedness while conserving operational budgets and extending the lifespan of field assets.





This order marks Zen Technologies’ third major win in November 2025, adding to earlier contracts valued at ₹289 crore for the upgradation and supply of advanced anti-drone systems.





The cumulative order inflow strengthens Zen’s financial position and reinforces its status as a prominent indigenous defence solutions provider with a rapidly expanding order book.





The firm’s strategic focus on indigenous R&D, modular architecture, and scalable simulator platforms continues to attract consistent procurement interest from both domestic and international defence agencies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







