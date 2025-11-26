

Paras Defence & Space Technologies Limited has formalised a technology licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The deal pertains to the transfer of technology for the Driver Night Sight (DNS) system designed for India's frontline T-90 main battle tanks. The collaboration reinforces ongoing efforts to strengthen India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The Driver Night Sight (DNS) system plays a vital role in enhancing the operational proficiency of T-90 tanks, enabling their drivers to manoeuvre effectively under low-visibility and night-time conditions.





This technology employs advanced optronic and thermal imaging systems that provide superior situational awareness on the battlefield. The incorporation of such systems directly supports India’s long-term goal of reducing reliance on imported defence technologies.





Under this agreement, Paras Defence will undertake licensed production and integration of DRDO-developed DNS systems. The company, known for its precision optics and defence electronics capabilities, is expected to leverage its advanced manufacturing infrastructure to deliver high-quality night vision systems conforming to military standards. This aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, fostering self-reliance in strategic defence domains.





The transfer of this technology marks a notable advancement in India’s tank modernisation initiative. T-90 tanks, forming the backbone of the Indian Army’s armoured corps, require continuous upgrades to maintain technological parity with modern threats. The DNS system enhances the tanks’ all-weather combat readiness and situational capability, a critical factor for operations along India’s varied terrain and borders.





Earlier, Paras Defence secured a ₹71.68 crore contract from DRDO’s Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) to manufacture two advanced optronic periscopes for Indian Navy submarines. The ongoing project, scheduled for completion by August–September 2026, further demonstrates the company’s growing footprint in complex electro-optic systems production for land and maritime platforms.





By undertaking both the submarine periscope and T-90 DNS projects, Paras Defence is positioning itself as a key player in India’s indigenous electro-optical manufacturing segment. These developments underline its technological competence in integrating defence-grade optics, sensors, and imaging systems into critical military hardware.





The diversification of its portfolio across multiple domains—land, air, and sea—reflects its strategic vision for sustained growth within the defence industrial base.





Though financial details of the new agreement remain undisclosed, its implications for business expansion are significant. Successful execution could pave the way for large-scale orders under the Ministry of Defence’s procurement programs and potential export opportunities authorised under government initiatives.





Investors and defence analysts are expected to closely monitor subsequent developments, particularly the company’s execution strategy and its integration into the broader defence supply chain.





The collaboration between Paras Defence and DRDO exemplifies the synergy between public and private sectors in advancing indigenous capabilities.





Such partnerships not only bolster India’s defence self-sufficiency but also ensure critical technologies remain within domestic control. As India continues to strengthen its industrial and technological base in defence manufacturing, ventures like this one play an instrumental role in shaping the nation’s strategic autonomy.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







