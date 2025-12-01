



Thirty-seven Naxalites surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, with 27 cadres collectively carrying a bounty of ₹65 lakh, marking another significant success in the state's anti-Naxal operations.





The group, which included 12 women, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials as part of the "Poona Margem" (meaning "from rehabilitation to social reintegration") initiative led by the Bastar range police. This surrender is part of a broader transformative drive aimed at fostering lasting peace and comprehensive development in the Bastar region.





Among the key surrendered cadres were Kumali alias Anita Mandavi, Geeta alias Lakshmi Madkam, Ranjan alias Soma Mandavi, and Bhima alias Jahaj Kalmu, each carrying a ₹8 lakh reward. The government offers immediate assistance of ₹50,000 to each cadre along with facilities such as skill development training, agricultural land allotment, and other rehabilitation support to facilitate their reintegration into society.





Since its launch, the "Poona Margem" initiative has seen remarkable results, with over 508 Maoist cadres, including 165 rewarded individuals, surrendering in Dantewada district alone over the past 20 months.





Across Chhattisgarh, more than 2,200 Naxalites have given up arms in the last 23 months, underscoring the weakening hold of Maoist ideology in the region.





Authorities attribute this wave of surrenders to a combination of sustained security operations in 2024-25, multiple encounters, and robust government rehabilitation schemes that have offered viable alternatives to armed conflict. Police officials continue to urge remaining cadres to desist from violence, promising peace, dignity, and development underpinned by dialogue and opportunity.





The Central government has set an ambitious goal to eliminate Naxalism from India by March 2026, and initiatives like "Poona Margem" are critical to achieving this by facilitating the social reintegration of former militants through comprehensive rehabilitation measures.​





Based On PTI Report











