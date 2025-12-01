



The Border Security Force (BSF) has reported that several terrorist launch pads remain active across the Line of Control (LoC), with militants waiting for the onset of winter to attempt infiltration.





Despite Operation Sindoor in May 2025, in which the BSF and Indian Army destroyed numerous launch pads and militant infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, many launch pads still exist and are fully functional.





The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and involved targeted strikes against terrorist launch pads, significantly damaging over 70 Pakistani posts and terror infrastructure.





Since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has shifted some launch pads to locations further back from the LoC to avoid destruction, but several launch sites remain within accessible range. Terrorists at these launch pads take advantage of low visibility conditions before snowfall to make infiltration attempts into Jammu and Kashmir.





The BSF has deployed advanced surveillance technology and increased vigilance to monitor and cover vulnerable areas along the border, improving their readiness to prevent infiltration attempts.





The BSF emphasises continual high alert and close coordination with the Indian Army to counter the persistent threat of militants, weapons, and drugs crossing into Jammu and Kashmir.





Operation Sindoor is not considered complete, with the BSF prepared to respond robustly to any hostile actions by Pakistan.





Enhanced training and incorporation of new technology aim to improve future operational effectiveness in securing the LoC and countering infiltration attempts during challenging winter months.





The senior BSF officer highlighted the challenge of infiltration attempts that increase before snowfall, as militants seek to exploit the narrowed window of opportunity.





However, security forces maintain a tight grip on the border, deploying a combination of traditional tactics and modern surveillance to maintain dominance and respond decisively to any incursions.





This comprehensive approach aims to keep infiltration at bay, safeguard civilian populations, and uphold territorial integrity along one of the most sensitive borders in the region.​​





