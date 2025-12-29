



Adani Group has announced plans to invest ₹1.8 lakh crore in defence manufacturing in 2026, marking a substantial commitment to bolstering India's indigenous military capabilities.





This investment, channelled through Adani Defence & Aerospace, targets unmanned and autonomous systems, advanced guided weapons, sensors, electronics, AI-enabled multi-domain operations, and expanded maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) infrastructure.





In 2025, Adani Defence & Aerospace shifted from prolonged planning to swift deployment, with its hardware deployed during Operation Sindoor in May, demonstrating real-world efficacy in high-stakes scenarios.





This transition underscores the company's growing reliability as a private-sector defence contributor amid India's push for self-reliance.





Autonomous systems form a cornerstone of the strategy, encompassing unmanned platforms across air, sea, and land domains that leverage sensors, software, and secure networks for minimal human oversight. These systems extend operational reach while minimising personnel risks, aligning with modern warfare's emphasis on precision and endurance.





Aerial unmanned systems, such as UAVs, excel in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), communications relay, and precision support with extended loiter times. Maritime variants include unmanned surface and underwater vehicles for surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and mine countermeasures over vast ocean expanses. Land-based unmanned ground vehicles handle logistics, reconnaissance, explosive disposal, and security patrols.





Adani Defence & Aerospace stands as India's premier integrated private defence entity, mastering unmanned aerial and underwater systems, counter-UAS measures, guided weapons, loitering munitions, small arms, ammunition, aircraft MRO, simulator training, and airborne warning and control systems (AWACS). Its 2025 milestones include Drishti 10 UAV induction into the Indian Navy and Army for long-endurance ISR missions.





Counter-drone systems passed rigorous trials by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, while Agnikaa loitering munitions proved resilient against electronic warfare with notable endurance. The ARKA MANPADS, a man-portable air-defence system, reached tri-service readiness in record time, enhancing short-range missile defences.





Entry into AWACS platforms positions Adani as the sole private player in this critical airborne surveillance domain. Merging Air Works and Indamer forged a robust defence-civil MRO hub, complemented by the FSTC acquisition to elevate pilot and engineering training.





Sustainability permeates operations via digital twins for simulation, predictive maintenance to avert failures, and modular designs for adaptability. Elevated indigenous sourcing fortifies supply chains against disruptions, supporting national security imperatives.





For 2026, ambitions include scaling autonomous platforms across domains, amplifying precision-strike munitions, broadening MRO and training networks, and pioneering AI-driven multi-domain systems. These align seamlessly with India's defence investment surge, positioning Adani as a stealth anchor in future warfare architectures.





Based On PTI Report





​