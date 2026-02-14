

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has provided a positive update on the TEJAS MK-1A program, highlighting significant milestones in production and testing.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, he noted that five engines are currently available, with five aircraft already airborne. This progress underscores the maturing capabilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and its Indian vendor ecosystem.





Production lines for the TEJAS MK-1A have stabilised across HAL and domestic suppliers, according to Singh. He emphasised that further enhancements will materialise once the engine supply chain fully steadies.





General Electric (GE), the supplier of the F404-IN20 engines, remains a critical factor, with deliveries pivotal to accelerating output.





Weapon trials for the TEJAS MK-1A have proven successful, demonstrating reliable integration of armaments. However, Singh acknowledged that certain Indian Air Force (IAF) requirements have not yet been entirely fulfilled. Specific operational parameters, outlined in the Operational Requirements (ORs) provided to HAL, require refinement.





Despite these challenges, optimism prevails due to the anticipated order of 180 aircraft. Singh explained that this substantial commitment will enable iterative improvements over time. The scale of production is expected to iron out shortcomings, aligning the platform fully with IAF expectations.





Earlier this month, on 5 February, HAL confirmed readiness of five TEJAS MK-1A jets for delivery, incorporating key contracted capabilities per agreed specifications.





An additional nine aircraft have been constructed and flown, awaiting GE engines to complete their preparation. HAL reaffirmed its commitment to meeting financial year targets.





These developments reflect India's push towards indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The TEJAS MK-1A builds on the MK-1's foundation, featuring upgraded avionics, an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, and enhanced electronic warfare suites, positioning it as a cornerstone of IAF modernisation.





Beyond the TEJAS program, Singh addressed naval advancements. Two major projects—the Next Generation Corvettes and Project 75I submarines—are progressing at an advanced stage. These initiatives aim to bolster the Indian Navy's blue-water capabilities amid regional security dynamics.





The government remains committed to sustaining and accelerating defence procurement. Last year saw contracts worth ₹2.09 lakh crore signed, a record high. Singh expressed confidence in matching or exceeding this momentum in the current and upcoming financial years, without specifying additional platforms.





This procurement surge supports broader strategic goals, including countering threats from neighbours like China and Pakistan. It also fosters private sector participation and technology transfers, reducing import dependence. The TEJAS MK-1A's evolution exemplifies this shift, with HAL targeting 16-24 annual deliveries once fully ramped up.





Challenges persist, including engine delays from GE and OR compliance. Yet, the Defence Secretary's remarks signal steady progress, with the program on track to deliver a 4.5-generation fighter vital for IAF's squadron strength, currently strained at around 30 squadrons against an authorised 42.





Based On ANI Report







