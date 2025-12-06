



Lucknow-based Aerolloy Technologies, a subsidiary of PTC Industries Limited, has secured a long-term contract with the US aerospace giant Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.





This agreement marks a strategic collaboration that will see Aerolloy manufacture and supply high-integrity titanium and superalloy castings for various global aerospace programmes.





The production of titanium and superalloy precision investment castings will be carried out at Aerolloy’s facility located in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. This site offers a strong industrial base and strategic value, aligning with India's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing.





Aerolloy will execute the manufacturing process using a vertically integrated model within a single facility. Such integration promises enhanced efficiency, superior quality control, and streamlined traceability, critical factors for aerospace-grade materials.





This pact is expected to strengthen Honeywell’s supply chain resilience by securing a reliable and traceable source for vital castings. Additionally, it reinforces India's pivotal standing in the global aerospace supply chain and complements the government’s "Make in India" initiative by boosting indigenous manufacturing expertise.





Prior to this deal, Aerolloy Technologies had already established significant partnerships with other aerospace manufacturers like Safran and Dassault Aviation. These collaborations underscore the company's growing footprint and reputation in the highly specialised aerospace casting sector.





Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries, hailed the agreement as a landmark achievement. He emphasised its importance in furthering the company's strategic goals, expanding its global reach, and contributing to India's industrial development in advanced manufacturing sectors.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







