



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made significant strides in advancing indigenous military technology by handing over seven pivotal technologies to the Indian Tri-Services, developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) framework.





These technologies reflect a blend of innovative engineering and strategic defence enhancements across various domains including airborne, naval, and underwater systems.





One of the notable achievements is the Indigenous High-Voltage Power Supply designed for Airborne Self-Protection Jammers.





This system is essential for enhancing the electronic warfare capabilities of aircraft by providing reliable, high-voltage power needed for effective jamming of hostile radar and communication systems, thereby increasing the survivability of airborne platforms in contested environments.





For naval operations, DRDO has developed a Tide-Efficient Gangway for Naval Jetties. This technology addresses the challenge of safe and efficient personnel transfer between shore and ships amid varying tidal conditions.





The gangway design optimises operational flexibility and safety, ensuring seamless movement regardless of tidal variations, which is crucial for operational readiness and logistics at sea.





The Advanced Very Low Frequency-High Frequency Switching Matrix Systems represent a critical development in the communications and signalling domain. These systems enhance the agility and reliability of frequency switching in military communication equipment, ensuring robust, secure links over diverse operational theatres and reducing vulnerabilities in hostile electromagnetic environments.





The VLF loop Aerials for Underwater Platforms provide a sophisticated solution for long-range underwater communication. Very Low Frequency transmissions enable communication with submerged submarines and other underwater assets over extended distances, maintaining command and control capabilities critical to naval operations and undersea warfare.





Significant progress has also been made in propulsion technology with the Waterjet Propulsion System for Fast Interceptor Craft. This system is designed to improve the speed, manoeuvrability, and stealth of small naval vessels, which are integral to rapid response, interception, and coastal security missions. The waterjet technology offers advantages such as reduced draft and enhanced shock tolerance compared to traditional propeller systems.





Addressing critical resource recovery and sustainability, DRDO has introduced a Novel Process for the Recovery of Lithium Precursors from used Lithium-ion Batteries.





This innovation is timely and strategic, supporting the life cycle management of crucial materials, reducing dependency on raw lithium imports, and promoting environmental responsibility by recycling valuable battery components.





Finally, the Long-life Seawater Battery System for Sustained Underwater Sensing and Surveillance Application offers an extended endurance power source for underwater sensors and surveillance platforms.





Utilising seawater as an integral reactant, this battery technology promises prolonged deployments with minimal logistical footprint, significantly boosting underwater monitoring capabilities essential for maritime domain awareness.





Together, these seven technologies demonstrate DRDO’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, indigenous solutions that enhance the operational effectiveness and strategic autonomy of the Indian Armed Forces. Each innovation addresses specific tactical challenges while contributing to a cohesive technological ecosystem across airborne, naval, and underwater defence sectors.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







