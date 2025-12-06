



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in New Delhi on December 5, 2025, highlighted the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship amid global challenges.





Describing the India-Russia friendship as steadfast like a pole star, Modi emphasised that it has consistently endured many trials over the past eight decades. Rooted in mutual respect and deep trust, this relationship has withstood the test of time, reflecting the strong strategic partnership built over years.





Modi lauded Putin’s visionary leadership in nurturing this special partnership, pointing out that 25 years ago, Putin laid the foundation of the strategic partnership between India and Russia. He also recalled that 15 years ago, this relationship was elevated to a special and privileged strategic partnership, which Putin has consistently supported and deepened.





The two leaders discussed an ambitious ‘Economic Cooperation Programme’ extending to 2030. Modi stressed the need to diversify, balance, and make trade and investment sustainable between the two countries. Both sides are actively working towards the early conclusion of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union, aiming to enhance bilateral trade and economic collaboration.





The India-Russia Business Forum, scheduled for later in the day, aims to act as a platform to strengthen business ties further. Modi expressed optimism about the forum’s potential to open new avenues for export, co-production, and co-innovation between Indian and Russian enterprises. This move is expected to deepen industrial cooperation and bolster economic growth on both sides.





Energy security remains a cornerstone of the India-Russia partnership. Modi highlighted decades-long cooperation in civil nuclear energy, underlining its significance in their shared clean energy goals. The leaders also agreed to expand cooperation into critical minerals, which are essential for securing diversified supply chains globally. Such collaboration is projected to reinforce joint efforts in clean energy, high-tech manufacturing, and emerging industries.





An additional area of cooperation includes training Indian seafarers to navigate polar waters, which will further enhance collaboration in the Arctic region. Modi noted this initiative will not only strengthen India-Russia ties in strategic maritime domains but also create new employment opportunities for Indian youth, reinforcing the socio-economic impact of the partnership beyond just defence and trade.





The summit further reiterated the warm personal relationship between Modi and Putin, evident since the latter’s arrival in India—his first visit in four years. Modi personally welcomed Putin at Palam Airport, breaking protocol by greeting him with a hug. The mutual respect between the two leaders was further symbolised in their shared car ride and the presentation of a sacred Bhagavad Gita to Putin.





Putin’s visit included paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where he laid a wreath and signed the visitors’ book. His ceremonial welcome featured a tri-services guard of honour with Indian and Russian national anthems marking the occasion.





High-profile dignitaries from both nations assembled for the ceremonial events, including India’s President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov. The mutual introduction of officials underscored the close diplomatic and defence coordination underpinning this visit.





Putin will attend the India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banquet hosted by President Murmu. His visit, while brief, symbolises a renewal and reinforcement of strategic, economic, and cultural ties amid shifting global dynamics. The leaders continue to project a strong, multifaceted partnership, resilient in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment.





The summit ended on a positive note, with both countries signalling readiness to expand bilateral cooperation across sectors and deepen their longstanding friendship well into the new decade. Putin’s departure is scheduled for late evening, concluding an eventful visit marked by both formal agreements and personal warmth between the two leaders.





Based On ANI Report







