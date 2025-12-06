



Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed sincere thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sustained attention to the ongoing Ukraine conflict during their bilateral talks in New Delhi on 5 December 2025.





Putin revealed that Moscow is engaging with Washington to explore pathways toward a peaceful resolution, with the United States currently mediating between Russia and Ukraine in this four-year-long war.





The discussions between the two leaders coincided with Putin’s first visit to India in four years, centred around the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. President Putin highlighted the deep, historic nature of India-Russia relations, stressing that the partnership is defined by substantial cooperation rather than mere rhetoric. He underlined that the bond between the two nations is built on trust and meaningful collaboration.





Putin also expressed appreciation for PM Modi’s personal involvement in strengthening bilateral ties. He remarked on the Prime Minister’s special attention and proactive role in advancing cooperative initiatives, which he sees as a testament to the high level of mutual trust.





The summit agenda indicated plans to deepen collaboration across several strategic sectors. Key areas identified for expanded partnership include artificial intelligence, aircraft development, high technology, military-technical cooperation, and space exploration.





This broad engagement aims to enhance technological innovation and defence capabilities for both nations.





Putin’s visit commenced with ceremonial honours, including a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan where both President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi welcomed him. The Russian President paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial and signing the visitors’ book, marking respect for India’s legacy.





The leaders shared warm camaraderie from the outset, with PM Modi greeting Putin with a hug upon his arrival at Palam Airport and accompanying him during a car ride to the Prime Minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence. As a symbolic gesture, Putin received a sacred copy of the Bhagwad Gita during his visit.





According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the one-on-one meeting on Thursday lasted for over two and a half hours, reflecting the comprehensive and in-depth nature of their discussions on bilateral and global issues, including the increasingly complex Ukraine situation.





This summit underscores India’s pivotal role as a strategic partner and potential facilitator in global peace efforts, while reaffirming the enduring India-Russia relationship amid evolving geopolitical landscapes.





The leaders’ dialogue on Ukraine peace prospects particularly signals an openness to mediating outcomes favouring stability and diplomatic resolution.





Based On ANI Report







