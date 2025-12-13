



The Indian government has achieved a major milestone in its campaign against Naxalism by seizing assets worth ₹92 crore in a coordinated multi-agency operation. This action has severely disrupted the financial networks sustaining Naxal insurgents and their urban sympathisers, often termed "urban Naxals".





The move delivers not only economic blows but also profound moral and psychological damage, particularly by curbing their information warfare capabilities.





A dedicated vertical within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) led the charge, confiscating ₹40 crore in assets. State authorities matched this with another ₹40 crore in seizures, while the Enforcement Directorate attached properties valued at ₹12 crore. These simultaneous strikes underscore a unified strategy aimed at strangling the insurgents' lifelines ahead of the March 2026 deadline for a Naxal-free India.





The government's progress is evident in the dramatic contraction of Naxal influence. In 2025, only three districts qualify as "most-affected" by Left-wing extremism, down from 36 in 2014. This reflects a broader decline, with Naxal-affected districts shrinking from 126 to just 11 nationwide.





Security forces have notched up impressive operational successes this year. As of now, 317 Naxals have been neutralised, 862 arrested, and 1,973 have surrendered. Among the 28 top leaders eliminated since 2024, five were taken out in 2025, including a Central Committee Member.





Key operations highlight this momentum. Operation Black Forest resulted in 27 hardcore Naxals killed. On 23 May 2025, 24 surrendered in Bijapur, and in October, 258 laid down arms across Chhattisgarh (197) and Maharashtra (61), including 10 senior cadres.





Infrastructure bolstering security has been pivotal. Fortified police stations have surged from 66 before 2014 to 586 constructed over the past decade. Incidents at police stations have plummeted from 330 across 76 districts in 2013 to 52 in 22 districts by June 2025.





Operational reach has expanded markedly with 361 new security camps established in the last six years and 68 night-landing helipads built. These enhancements enable rapid response in remote terrains long dominated by Maoists.





Parallel to security gains, infrastructure development has transformed Naxal heartlands. Between May 2014 and August 2025, 12,000 km of roads were constructed in affected areas. Projects spanning 17,589 km, costing ₹20,815 crore, have been approved to ensure all-weather connectivity.





Mobile connectivity has seen a revolution too. The first phase installed 2,343 2G towers at ₹4,080 crore, followed by 2,542 towers in the second phase (₹2,210 crore), with 1,154 operational. Under Aspirational Districts and 4G Saturation schemes, 8,527 4G towers were approved, of which 2,596 and 2,761 are now functional.





Financial inclusion efforts have penetrated deep into these zones. Authorities set up 1,804 bank branches, 1,321 ATMs, and deployed 37,850 banking correspondents. Additionally, 5,899 post offices now serve 90 districts, spaced every 5 km, delivering banking, postal, and remittance services to once-isolated communities.





These measures have slashed Naxal violence by over 70 per cent in the last 11 years. Civilian and security force casualties have nosedived, top Maoist leadership has been systematically dismantled, and thousands of cadres have opted for rehabilitation over insurgency.





Pockets of resistance linger, demanding continued vigilance until 31 March 2026. Yet the trajectory is clear: the ideological and territorial core of Naxalism stands broken, clearing the path for enduring peace and prosperity in long-neglected regions.







