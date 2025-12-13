



In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, ten Naxalites, including six women, surrendered to authorities on Friday, marking a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency in the region. Collectively, these cadres carried a reward of ₹33 lakh on their heads, as announced by Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.





The surrenders took place under the police's 'Poona Margem (From Rehabilitation to Social Reintegration)' initiative, attended by senior police officers, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, and district officials.





The group handed over an impressive haul of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), a Sten gun, and a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL). These arms alone carried a seizure reward of ₹8 lakh, underscoring their strategic value to the Maoists. Among the prominent surrenders was Midiam Bhima, aged 30, who served as a company platoon commander and bore a ₹8 lakh bounty.





Other key figures included Ganga Kunjam (22), Lekam Rama, Tati Soni (32), and Shanti Sodhi (21), each with a ₹5 lakh reward. The remaining cadres—Madvi Navin (20), Madvi Rukni (24), Oyam Mangli (22), Podiyam Mangi (20), and Madvi Gangi (19)—each carried a ₹1 lakh bounty. Their decision to lay down arms reflects growing disillusionment within Maoist ranks amid sustained security operations.





This event brings the total number of Maoists who have quit violence in Sukma district this year to 263, a testament to the effectiveness of rehabilitation efforts. SP Chavan highlighted that recent surrenders indicate a steady momentum in building trust, fostering peace, and driving development in the once-volatile area. The district, deep in the Bastar region's dense forests, has long been a Maoist stronghold.





Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam provided broader context, noting that at least 1,514 Maoists have surrendered across the Bastar region in the last 11 months. He asserted that high-profile leaders, including Politburo member Devji, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Pappa Rao, and Deva (also known as Barse Deva), now face mounting pressure with few viable options beyond renouncing violence.





Statewide data reveals even greater success: around 2,400 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh over the past two years, according to police records. This surge aligns with a multi-pronged strategy combining intensified counter-insurgency operations, development initiatives, and rehabilitation programmes.





The 'Poona Margem' scheme, in particular, emphasises social reintegration, offering surrendered cadres vocational training, financial aid, and community support to prevent relapse.





The surrenders come amid a broader decline in Maoist influence in central India. Security forces have neutralised hundreds of insurgents, seized vast weapon caches, and expanded infrastructure in remote areas, eroding the group's logistical base. Recent operations in Sukma and neighbouring districts have disrupted supply lines and leadership structures, prompting more foot soldiers to defect.





For the surrendered Naxalites, the path ahead involves formal de-radicalisation, skill development, and eventual resettlement. Authorities provide stipends, housing assistance, and access to government schemes, aiming to transform former combatants into productive citizens. Success stories from earlier batches have reportedly encouraged others, creating a ripple effect.





This development holds strategic implications for India's internal security landscape. Chhattisgarh, with its mineral-rich terrain, has witnessed protracted Naxal violence for decades, claiming thousands of lives. The government's 'Naxal-free India' goal by 2026 appears increasingly attainable, bolstered by such surrenders and parallel efforts like road construction and mobile connectivity in affected zones.





Yet challenges persist. Hardcore Maoist leaders continue to evade capture, and sporadic violence underscores the need for vigilance. Enhanced coordination between state police, CRPF, and intelligence agencies remains crucial. As IG Pattilingam noted, the message to remaining insurgents is clear: surrender offers a dignified exit, while resistance invites inevitable defeat.





In the long term, these events signal a shift from armed confrontation to sustainable peace. By addressing root causes such as poverty and lack of opportunities, initiatives like 'Poona Margem' not only dismantle the Maoist cadre but also rebuild communities. Sukma's progress exemplifies how persistence yields results in one of India's most challenging theatres.





Based On PTI Report







