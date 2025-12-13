



On 13 December 2025, the Chinese Embassy in India described recent talks between Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as "timely and productive."





These consultations took place in Beijing during Ghosh's visit from 11 to 12 December 2025. Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in India-China bilateral relations.





Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing highlighted this in a post on X. She noted that the discussions reaffirmed commitments to implement key consensus from the Tianjin meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The talks focused on advancing bilateral exchanges and restoring institutional dialogues. Participants agreed to manage differences appropriately while strengthening coordination on multilateral and regional affairs.





They also pledged to uphold multilateralism and safeguard the interests of the Global South. Yu Jing emphasised that the atmosphere was positive, yielding meaningful consensus.





From the Indian perspective, the MEA described the discussions as constructive and forward-looking. Ghosh called on Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and held detailed talks with Liu Jinsong on 12 December.





Both delegations underscored the strategic guidance provided by their respective leaders. They made an upbeat assessment of progress in stabilising and rebuilding ties, with a priority on people-centric engagements.





The sides reviewed planned exchanges and activities for the coming year. The Indian delegation stressed the urgency of resolving outstanding issues related to export controls.





Regional and global developments of mutual interest were also discussed briefly. This included broader geopolitical contexts affecting both nations.





In addition to foreign ministry talks, Ghosh met the Director-General (Asian Affairs) of China's Ministry of Commerce. Their conversation centred on bilateral trade and commercial matters.





These interactions signal a deliberate effort to build on recent diplomatic gains. The Tianjin meeting had set the stage for renewed engagement after periods of strain.





India and China have navigated complex relations, particularly along their shared border. Recent stabilising measures reflect a mutual interest in predictability.





The emphasis on institutional dialogues suggests plans to revive paused mechanisms. This could encompass border talks, trade forums, and strategic consultations.





People-centric initiatives might involve cultural exchanges, student programs, or direct flights. These build goodwill amid official interactions. Export control issues likely pertain to high-tech transfers and dual-use technologies. India's push for resolution aims to facilitate defence and civilian collaborations.





Trade discussions are timely amid growing bilateral commerce, which exceeds $100 billion annually. Yet, imbalances and non-tariff barriers persist. Multilateral coordination could target forums like the UN, G20, or SCO. Both nations share stakes in Global South advocacy against unilateralism.





Beijing's positive characterisation underscores China's interest in steady ties. It aligns with Xi's vision for a multipolar world with stable neighbourhood relations.





New Delhi views these steps as pragmatic diplomacy. They complement India's multi-alignment strategy without compromising core interests.





Ghosh's visit, at joint secretary level, indicates mid-level momentum. Higher engagements may follow if consensus holds.





The consultations mark incremental progress. They offer a platform to address frictions while exploring cooperative avenues. Sustained implementation will test the "positive momentum." Outcomes could influence border patrolling, economic pacts, and regional security dynamics.





As 2025 draws to a close, these talks provide optimism for 2026. Both sides appear invested in dialogue over confrontation.





