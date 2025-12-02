



The TEJAS MK-2 will be India's smartest fighter yet due to its innovative triple-computer architecture that includes an auxiliary mission computer alongside the primary Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC) and Mission Management and Display Computer (MMDC).





This auxiliary computer enhances flight safety and mission continuity by automatically taking control if either primary system fails, ensuring redundancy and resilience in combat. It also manages non-critical background tasks, sensor fusion for comprehensive situational awareness, and electronic warfare prioritisation, resulting in reduced pilot workload and improved mission effectiveness.





Auxiliary Computer Architecture





The auxiliary computer in the TEJAS MK-2 serves as a real-time backup system that seamlessly takes over core flight and mission control functions in case of faults in the DFCC or MMDC, providing fault tolerance under combat stress.





It supports a graceful degradation model, allowing the aircraft to maintain partial capabilities rather than total failure, significantly enhancing pilot safety. This triple-layered computing system represents a major technological milestone for India's indigenous fighter design and is tested extensively on ground simulators before flight trials.





Advanced Sensor Fusion And Mission Systems





A key role of the auxiliary computer is integrating data from multiple sensors, such as the Uttam AESA radar, infrared tracking, and electronic-warfare systems, into a unified tactical picture for the pilot. This sensor fusion facilitates faster decision-making and better situational awareness while automating electronic countermeasures through the Unified Electronic Warfare Suite. It also manages network-centric warfare operations with secure, real-time data links, enhancing cooperative mission execution with other friendly forces.





Indigenous Technology And Strategic Impact





The TEJAS MK-2 uniquely boosts indigenous content with Indian-designed radar, avionics, and electronic warfare systems, aligning with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to foster self-reliance in defence technology. Its auxiliary computer design is also being developed as a common module for future aircraft like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), creating cost efficiencies and technology synergy across India's fighter fleet. This indigenous system strengthens India’s sovereignty over critical military avionics and supports strategic autonomy.





Performance And Operational Significance





TEJAS MK-2’s design improvements include a larger airframe, canard-delta configuration, and a more powerful GE F414 engine, allowing greater range, agility, and payload. It is set to replace older fighters in the Indian Air Force, equipped with enhanced avionics and redundant control systems courtesy of the auxiliary computer. This makes the Mk2 well suited for sustained frontline service, symbolising a leap in India’s combat aviation capabilities and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





These advancements in the TEJAS MK-2, especially the auxiliary computer, underpin a robust and resilient fighter architecture that maximises operational effectiveness and survivability in complex combat environments, marking it as India’s smartest indigenous fighter jet to date.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







