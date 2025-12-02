



In the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, Russia's role as India’s all-weather friend was instrumental in shaping India’s decisive edge on the battlefield.

The enduring Indo-Russian defence partnership showcased its strength through the deployment of advanced Russian-origin weaponry and technology. Surface-to-air missile systems, fighter jets, electronic warfare, and missile technology sourced or co-developed with Russia were pivotal in India's success.





This collaboration is set to deepen further with the upcoming Modi-Putin summit, highlighting the strategic partnership.





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, stood out with spectacular performance in precision strikes against enemy targets during the operation.





Known for its speed up to Mach 3 and pinpoint accuracy reportedly within one metre, BrahMos delivered devastating blows on Pakistani airbases, runways, and bunkers, underscoring the first-rate Indo-Russian technological synergy.





Complementary to this capability were the S-400 Triumf air defence systems procured from Russia, which effectively neutralised enemy drones and missiles, extending an impregnable defensive shield over Indian skies.





India’s air defence during Operation Sindoor was characterised by unprecedented interoperability of multiple systems, including the indigenous Akash, Indo-Israeli MR-SAM, and Russian S-400, tied together via integrated command and control networks.





This multi-layered air defence network successfully thwarted over 500 hostile air threats without any critical loss, demonstrating seamless coordination and technological maturity largely dependent on Russia’s advanced missile and radar technology.





The Soviet-origin Sukhoi fighter jets, manufactured in India under Russian licence, delivered powerful offensive strikes, further amplifying India’s air power effectiveness.





Beyond battlefield hardware, the Indo-Russian partnership spans a broad array of strategic technologies—ranging from nuclear energy and space exploration to submarine development.





Operation Sindoor not only emphasised military cooperation but also mirrored the growing defence industrial collaboration between the two nations, with Indian private industries increasingly engaging with Russian counterparts.





This comprehensive relationship ensures India’s operational preparedness amid complex geopolitical challenges.





Russia’s technological support and defence collaboration have historically and currently provided India with a dependable edge.





From the early days of MiG fighters and T-90 tanks to the modern BrahMos missile and S-400 system, the partnership has evolved from mere procurement to joint development and manufacturing, reinforcing strategic autonomy and multi-layered security.





Operation Sindoor is a testament to the enduring strength and future potential of this alliance, confirmed by India’s plans to procure additional S-400 systems and expand co-operation on cutting-edge defence technology at the upcoming summit.​





Based On NDTV Report







