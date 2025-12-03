



The Indian Space Research Organisation has finalised the configuration of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, comprising five modules, with full operations targeted for 2035.​





This milestone was endorsed by a National Level Review Committee, aligning the design with India's vision for human space exploration, as announced by Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, in the Lok Sabha.​





The first module, BAS-01, received Union Cabinet approval in September 2024 for development and launch by 2028, with engineering on subsystems advancing steadily.​





Funding for precursor missions and BAS-01 has been integrated into the expanded Gaganyaan Program, raising the total allocation to Rs 20,193 crore following Cabinet sanction.​





BAS-01 subsystems incorporate international standards for interoperability with foreign agency systems, enabling global collaboration in technology development and testing facilities.​





The station's modular structure includes a Base Module for core systems, a Core Module for operations, a Science Module for experiments, a Laboratory Module for research, and a Common Berthing Mechanism Module for docking.​





Designed for three to four astronauts over 3-6 months in low Earth orbit at 400-450 km altitude and 51.5° inclination, the BAS leverages microgravity for advanced scientific studies.​





Indigenous innovations encompass the Environmental Control and Life Support System, Bharat Docking System, Bharat Berthing Mechanism, Automated Hatch System, and a robotic arm tested via VSSC on the POEM-4 mission in January 2025.​





Gaganyaan serves as the precursor crewed mission to demonstrate safe transport to and from low Earth orbit, building essential capabilities for sustained orbital presence.​





Each 52-ton module will launch via LVM3 rockets, with orbital assembly spanning 2028 to 2035, positioning India alongside elite spacefaring nations.​





The BAS aligns with Space Vision 2047, paving the way for lunar human missions by 2040 and fostering national-international research in microgravity environments.​





Future prospects include space tourism and commercial ventures, enhancing India's strategic role in global space endeavours through partnerships.​





