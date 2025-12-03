



Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 4 and 5, 2025, for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the focus of this visit is firmly on economic cooperation, rather than geopolitical discussions involving Russia, India, and China.





MEA officials highlighted that bilateral trade and economic relations between India and Russia have seen significant growth recently. This enhanced cooperation reflects the ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties amidst a complex global geopolitical landscape.





One of the key developments since Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Russia has been the agreement on skilled and semi-skilled manpower exchange. Russia has expressed a pronounced need for such labour, and both nations have finalised arrangements to facilitate this demand. MEA officials described this agreement as “the single-most important development” in their bilateral relationship.





In addition to labour cooperation, discussions have commenced on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia.





The aim of this FTA is to boost India’s exports to Eurasian markets, particularly in pharmaceuticals, marine products, and consumer goods. The ministry underlined that negotiations are ongoing to finalise the agreement, which could significantly enhance trade opportunities.





The use of rupee-ruble settlements is also underway, signalling efforts to bypass traditional currency exchange challenges and strengthen economic ties amidst Western sanctions on Russia. Indian exports to Russia have seen expansion, especially in marine products, as well as recent approval for exporting potatoes and pomegranates.





The annual Russia-India summit is regarded as a crucial platform for advancing these economic goals, reflecting mutual efforts to increase India’s exports while maintaining existing imports.





India continues to import substantial quantities of fertilisers from Russia, ranging between 3 million to 4 million metric tons, underscoring India’s reliance on Russian agricultural inputs.





MEA officials also emphasised the broader diplomatic engagement between the two countries. India is expanding its diplomatic footprint in Russia by setting up new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, signalling deeper bilateral connections beyond trade and diplomacy.





On the matter of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, officials disclosed that about 50 Indian personnel had been involved, but there is no centralised mechanism for their recruitment. Of these, 11 to 12 have gone missing, dozens have been discharged, and more are expected to be discharged soon.





The officials assured that all Indians currently serving in the Russian army will be repatriated back to India.





These clarifications from MEA come in the wake of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s recent press conference ahead of Putin’s visit. Peskov acknowledged what he described as a “real disbalance” in trade between Russia and India but dismissed Western oil sanctions on Russia as “illegal”.





The Russia-India summit will focus primarily on advancing economic cooperation, finalising trade agreements, expanding manpower ties, and nurturing diplomatic relations, while explicitly steering clear of sensitive trilateral discussions involving China.





