



AST SpaceMobile confirmed the successful orbital deployment of its BlueBird-6 satellite on Wednesday, following a dedicated commercial launch from India’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission validates the company’s next-generation satellite architecture designed to deliver broadband connectivity directly to standard, unmodified smartphones.





The spacecraft was carried by an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) LVM3-M6 heavy-lift vehicle, lifting off at 10:25 p.m. EST on December 23 (08:55 a.m. IST, December 24). ISRO officials confirmed the satellite was successfully injected into a 520-kilometer circular low Earth orbit approximately 15 minutes after lift-off.





BlueBird-6 features a phased array antenna spanning nearly 2,400 square feet, identified by AST SpaceMobile as the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in low Earth orbit. This Block 2 satellite is approximately 3.5 times larger than the BlueBirds-1–5 launched in late 2024 and offers a 10-fold increase in data capacity.





The system supports peak data rates of up to 120 megabits per second, enabling voice, video, and high-speed data services without requiring specialised hardware on the ground. The spacecraft accommodates more than 2,000 cells per satellite to facilitate mass-market cellular broadband.





Weighing around 6,100 kilograms, BlueBird-6 represents the heaviest payload ever hauled by the LVM3 to low Earth orbit, surpassing previous records like the 4,400 kg Communication Satellite 03.





The successful mission marks the transition from prototype testing to scaled manufacturing and deployment at AST SpaceMobile’s facilities in Midland, Texas. By demonstrating hardware capable of 120 Mbps speeds, it shifts the direct-to-device timeline from emergency messaging to a legitimate 2026 commercial broadband rollout.





AST SpaceMobile maintains strategic partnerships with over 50 mobile network operators globally, including AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone. These alliances underpin the expansion of space-based cellular services to everyday smartphones.





“BlueBird-6 is a breakthrough moment for AST SpaceMobile,” stated Abel Avellan, founder, chairman, and CEO. “This launch validates years of U.S. innovation and American manufacturing… and marks the transition to scaled deployment.”





The LVM-3-M6 vehicle, standing 43.5 metres tall with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, comprises two solid strap-on motors, a liquid core stage, and a cryogenic upper stage. It boasts a payload capacity of up to 10 tons to low Earth orbit, underscoring ISRO’s prowess in heavy-lift commercial missions.





This launch constitutes ISRO’s first dedicated commercial mission for a U.S. customer, marking the 104th lift-off from Sriharikota and the ninth success for the LVM-3 series. It highlights growing international collaboration in space telecommunications.





Following BlueBird-6 validation, AST SpaceMobile plans to accelerate its launch cadence to one mission every one to two months. The company aims to deploy 45–60 satellites by the end of 2026, enabling continuous cellular broadband coverage across the United States and selected international markets.





The satellite’s deployment reinforces direct-to-device technology’s viability for both commercial and government applications, including 4G and 5G broadband from space. Partnerships like Vodafone Idea’s underscore eagerness for space-based cellular rollout in regions such as India.





ISRO’s precision in injecting the 6.5-ton payload into its intended orbit demonstrates the reliability of the LVM-3, previously proven in missions like Chandrayaan-3 and OneWeb constellations. This success bolsters India’s position in the global commercial launch market.





BlueBird-6’s phased-array design promises low-latency, wide-coverage connectivity, transforming mobile access in underserved areas. Its 120 Mbps capability positions AST SpaceMobile to compete in the burgeoning satellite broadband sector.





As production scales in Texas, future Block-2 satellites will build on this milestone, potentially integrating advanced beamforming for denser cellular coverage. The constellation’s growth could redefine global telecommunications by bridging terrestrial gaps seamlessly.





