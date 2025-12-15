



India's Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025—branded as SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India), according to a report by Pallava Bagla of NDTV.





This landmark legislation ends the Department of Atomic Energy's (DAE) long-standing monopoly, inviting private participation after over six decades of state control





The Bill promises to consolidate fragmented laws, plug regulatory gaps, and forge a cohesive framework to propel nuclear expansion. It is slated for tabling in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, likely on Monday or Tuesday next week.





India's Ambitious Nuclear Targets





India eyes 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power by 2047—a staggering eleven-fold leap from today's 8,880 megawatts across 25 operational reactors. Seventeen more reactors are under construction, with plans to hit 22,000 MW by 2032.





This surge supports net-zero emissions by 2070 and the Viksit Bharat vision. As coal and gas plants phase out to combat climate change, nuclear energy emerges as the indispensable baseload solution.





Achieving these goals demands vast capital, advanced technology, and swift execution—beyond government means alone. The SHANTI Bill taps private investment to drive innovation and cement nuclear power in India's clean energy matrix.





Prime Ministerial Vision And Context





On 27 November 2025, while inaugurating Skyroot Aerospace's campus, Prime Minister Modi signalled the shift: "We are moving toward opening the nuclear sector as well. We are laying the foundation for a strong role for the private sector in this field too." This reform bolsters energy security and technological prowess.





India boasts end-to-end atomic capabilities, including its status as a nuclear weapons state since 1998. Yet civilian nuclear growth has lagged due to regulatory silos.





Key Reforms Under SHANTI





Private firms gain entry into vital areas: atomic mineral exploration, fuel fabrication, equipment manufacturing, and select plant operations. This shatters the secrecy veiling the sector.





The Bill modernises the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, with streamlined licensing, safety protocols, and compliance mechanisms. It establishes an independent nuclear safety authority for transparency and international benchmarks.





Crucially, it revises the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act. Changes clarify operator-supplier duties, impose insurance caps, and offer government guarantees—vital for luring private and foreign capital.





Finance Minister's Strategic Push





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman championed the cause in her recent Budget speech, launching a "Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat." She stressed: "Development of at least 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts."





Amendments to existing atomic and liability laws pave the way for private partnerships. She allocated ₹20,000 crore for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), aiming to deploy five indigenous units by 2033 for industrial decarbonisation and grid resilience.





Implementation Roadmap





The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) targets 50% of the 100 GW goal, commissioning one reactor annually. The balance will stem from private ventures and imported units, as affirmed by NPCIL CMD Bhuwan Chandra Pathak in an NDTV interview.





This hybrid model leverages NPCIL's expertise while harnessing private agility.





Persistent Challenges





Nuclear ventures are notoriously capital-heavy and intricate. Success hinges on stringent safety regimes, public buy-in, fuel supply chains, liability resolution, and regulatory muscle.





India must navigate these while upholding global non-proliferation norms.





Strategic And Economic Implications





Energy Security: SHANTI curtails fossil fuel reliance, fortifying India's power grid against volatility. Climate Leadership: Nuclear power anchors decarbonisation, aligning with Paris Agreement pledges. Economic Boom: It unlocks a multibillion-dollar arena for engineering, manufacturing, and tech firms—domestic and abroad. Indigenous SMRs could spark jobs and exports.





This reform synergises with defence tech synergies, given atomic expertise overlaps.





A Transformative Milestone





The SHANTI Bill transcends policy tweaks; it wagers on private ingenuity under public scrutiny to deliver scalable, safe, nuclear power. Parliamentary approval heralds a nuclear renaissance, propelling India toward energy independence and Viksit Bharat.





Based On NDTV Report











