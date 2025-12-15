



India has initiated groundwork for a second airfield on Great Nicobar Island, its southernmost territory in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago. This strategically vital location overlooks the Strait of Malacca, a key shipping route to China and the Far East. The project underscores New Delhi's efforts to bolster its presence in the Indo-Pacific amid regional tensions.





The proposed airfield at Chingen, near Galathea Bay, lies approximately 150 km north-west of Banda Aceh in Sumatra, Indonesia. Great Nicobar already hosts INS Baaz, an operational naval airbase at Campbell Bay. That facility monitors the critical Six Degree Shipping Channel between Great Nicobar and Sumatra.





Galathea Bay sits just a few kilometres south of INS Baaz, positioning the new site even closer to this vital maritime passage. More than 96,000 vessels—averaging over 260 daily—transit the Strait of Malacca each year, according to Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority. Control over these routes holds immense geopolitical and economic significance.





Estimated at ₹8,573 crore, the greenfield airport will function as a dual-use facility, managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The AAI has issued a tender for project management consultancy services, with bids closing on 26 December. Indian companies are invited to participate in this development.





While overseen by the AAI, the airfield will accommodate naval aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and Indian Air Force operations. It mirrors dual-use models at airports in Chandigarh, Dabolim in Goa, Pune, Leh, and Sri Vijaya Puram in Port Blair. This setup enhances both civilian connectivity and military readiness.





The airport forms part of the larger International Container Transhipment Port project at Galathea Bay, aimed at creating a logistics hub to challenge Singapore's dominance. Environmental concerns arose earlier, but Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav affirmed in August that robust mitigation measures minimise ecological impacts. These steps pave the way for the strategic facility's progress.





Parallel developments include the expansion of INS Baaz, reviewed on-site by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2023. The base already supports special operations aircraft, Dornier maritime surveillance planes, C-130J transports, and Airbus C-295s. Upgrades will further strengthen its capabilities.





The Andaman and Nicobar Islands feature a Joint Operations Centre for coordinated surveillance and operations. Plans also exist to extend the runway at INS Kohassa, a naval air station in North Andaman's Shibpur. This will handle larger military aircraft, incorporate new ammunition storage, and upgrade fighter jet capacities.





These initiatives reflect India's military modernisation drive, particularly countering China's expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean. Officials describe the blend of military bases and civilian projects—like the Great Nicobar development—as a consolidation of strength in this pivotal region. Enhanced infrastructure promises improved surveillance, rapid response, and logistical superiority.





Strategically, the second airfield at Chingen will extend operational reach towards the Malacca Strait, a chokepoint for global trade. Dual-use design optimises resources, allowing seamless transitions between civilian and defence roles during crises. Integration with INS Baaz creates a layered air defence network.





The project's timing aligns with broader Indo-Pacific strategies, including partnerships like the Quad. Indigenous elements in construction and consultancy bids support India's push for self-reliance in defence infrastructure. AAI's involvement ensures adherence to civil aviation standards while meeting military needs.





Environmental safeguards address criticisms over impacts on Great Nicobar's biodiversity, including tribal habitats. Mitigation includes habitat restoration and restricted development zones, as endorsed by the minister. This balances security imperatives with sustainability.





Expansion at INS Kohassa complements the ecosystem, enabling heavier combat aircraft deployments. New dumps and jet upgrades signal preparations for prolonged operations. The Joint Operations Centre will leverage these assets for tri-service synergy.





These developments fortify India's maritime domain awareness in the Bay of Bengal. They deter potential adversaries by projecting power closer to contested sea lanes. As bids close and construction advances, Great Nicobar emerges as a cornerstone of regional deterrence.





Agencies







