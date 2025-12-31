



The Indian government has announced plans to establish a robust multi-layered air defence system dubbed the "Capital Dome" for the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly Delhi.





This initiative follows recent security breaches, including the Pahalgam terror attack and a bomb explosion in the capital, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced aerial protection.





Defence officials have confirmed that the Capital Dome will rely entirely on indigenous technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The system aims to deliver continuous surveillance and interception capabilities against a spectrum of aerial threats, ranging from drones and missiles to low-flying aircraft.





At its core, the shield integrates two sophisticated missile systems: the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) and the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM). These platforms will form the primary kinetic defence layers, tailored to counter threats at varying ranges and altitudes.





The QRSAM stands out for its high mobility, mounted on 8x8 high-mobility vehicles that allow detection and engagement of targets even during movement. It boasts a strike range of 25 to 30 kilometres, making it ideal for intercepting low-altitude cruise missiles, helicopters, and fighter jets that might approach the capital.





Complementing this is the VL-SRSAM, initially designed for naval applications but now adapted for ground use. Its vertical launch mechanism provides 360-degree coverage without the need to reorient the launcher, a vital feature for protecting a densely populated urban environment like Delhi.





This missile draws on the established Astra technology, employing active radar homing for precise targeting. Such omni-directional capability ensures rapid response to threats from any direction, enhancing the overall responsiveness of the Capital Dome.





A standout element of the system involves Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), encompassing high-power microwave systems and high-energy lasers. These non-kinetic tools offer a cost-effective means to neutralise small drones by either frying their electronics or vaporising them outright.





In urban settings, DEWs present a safer alternative to traditional missiles, minimising collateral damage and blast radii. Their integration marks a significant step forward in India's directed energy research, aligning with broader efforts to counter the proliferating drone threat.





The entire Capital Dome will function via a sophisticated integrated command-and-control (C2) network. This fuses data from radars, electro-optical sensors, and communication nodes to generate a real-time, unified air picture across the NCR.





Automated threat identification lies at the heart of operations, with the system selecting and deploying optimal countermeasures seamlessly. This network-centric approach draws lessons from global systems like Israel's Iron Dome, but emphasises full indigenisation to suit India's strategic needs.





Once fully operational, the Capital Dome is poised to render Delhi among Asia's most fortified capitals. It will not only safeguard key government installations, VIP residences, and critical infrastructure but also deter potential aggressors from aerial incursions.





The project's timing reflects heightened geopolitical tensions in South Asia, where asymmetric threats from non-state actors and state adversaries alike have intensified. Recent incidents have exposed vulnerabilities in existing air defences around the capital.





DRDO's role underscores India's push towards self-reliance in defence, reducing dependence on foreign imports. The QRSAM and VL-SRSAM have already undergone rigorous trials, with production clearance paving the way for rapid deployment.





Challenges remain, including seamless integration in a cluttered urban airspace and ensuring resilience against electronic warfare. However, defence sources express confidence in overcoming these through iterative testing and simulations.





The Capital Dome also aligns with India's broader air defence architecture, such as the S-400 squadrons and indigenous Akash systems. It could serve as a blueprint for protecting other metros like Mumbai and Bangalore, amplifying national security.





Economically, the initiative boosts domestic industry, involving public sector units and private firms in manufacturing and integration. This infusion of orders will spur jobs and technological spin-offs for civilian applications.





Critics may question the fiscal outlay amid competing priorities, yet proponents argue that proactive investment averts far costlier responses to successful attacks. The system's modularity allows phased rollout, starting with high-threat zones.





Looking ahead, the Capital Dome exemplifies India's evolving defence posture—layered, tech-driven, and indigenous. By 2027, it could be fully active, transforming Delhi's skies into a no-fly zone for hostiles and setting a regional benchmark.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







