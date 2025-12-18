



China Eastern Airlines is set to launch daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai from 2 January 2026, a development hailed by the Chinese Embassy in India as welcome news for travellers between the two nations.





The embassy's spokesperson shared this update via a post on X, highlighting the airline's commitment to enhanced connectivity. The announcement also mentioned the imminent return of the Kolkata-Kunming route and plans for a new direct link between Mumbai and Shanghai.





This move underscores robust passenger demand, prompting China Eastern Airlines to accelerate its expansion plans. The airline had initially relaunched the Delhi-Shanghai service in November 2025 after a nearly five-year suspension, starting with three weekly flights before swiftly upgrading to daily operations based on strong feedback.





Flight services between India and China ground to a halt in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Restoration efforts were further delayed by the prolonged border standoff in eastern Ladakh, which escalated following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020—the most severe confrontation since the 1962 Sino-Indian war.





Bilateral ties plummeted to their nadir post-Galwan, with military build-ups along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Over four years, multiple rounds of diplomatic and military dialogues facilitated troop disengagements from key friction points.





A pivotal breakthrough came in October 2024, when India and China reached a disengagement agreement for the remaining hotspots of Depsang and Demchok. This paved the way for renewed high-level engagement.





Shortly thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping convened on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. Their discussions yielded decisions aimed at stabilising and improving relations, marking a thaw in hostilities.





In recent months, both nations have pursued confidence-building measures. These include resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage and restoring direct flight services, signalling a cautious return to normalcy.





The daily Delhi-Shanghai flights represent a significant step in rebuilding air links, vital for business, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. China Eastern Airlines' decision reflects optimism about sustained demand despite lingering geopolitical sensitivities.





This expansion aligns with broader efforts to revive pre-pandemic aviation ties. Prior to 2020, several Chinese carriers operated frequent services to major Indian cities, supporting burgeoning economic interactions.





However, the route's relaunch in November 2025 was no small feat, coming after years of suspension amid heightened tensions. The phased-to-daily upgrade demonstrates market confidence and operational readiness.





For Indian travellers, the service offers convenient access to Shanghai, a global financial hub and gateway to eastern China. Daily frequencies will enhance scheduling flexibility for both leisure and corporate purposes.





Trade partners have responded positively, citing the airline's reliability and competitive pricing. This bodes well for further growth, potentially spurring additional routes like Mumbai-Shanghai.





The Kolkata-Kunming connection, once a key link for northeastern India, is poised for revival soon. Kunming serves as a vital entry to China's Yunnan province, fostering regional trade and cultural ties.





Geopolitically, these developments occur against a backdrop of moderated LAC tensions. Patrolling arrangements in disengaged areas have reduced risks of inadvertent clashes, enabling focus on economic diplomacy.





India-China trade has remained resilient, exceeding $100 billion annually despite political strains. Enhanced air connectivity could further bolster this, particularly in sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.





Yet challenges persist, including visa policies and occasional diplomatic frictions. Both sides must navigate these to ensure the flight resumption translates into lasting gains.





For China Eastern Airlines, operating one of Asia's largest fleets, this marks a strategic push into the high-growth Indian market. The airline's Shanghai base positions it ideally for hub-and-spoke operations.





Passengers can anticipate modern aircraft, such as Airbus A330s, with premium economy and business class options. Safety protocols and in-flight services will adhere to international standards.





The launch of daily Delhi-Shanghai flights from January 2026 symbolises a pragmatic step forward in India-China relations. It reflects mutual economic interests overriding past animosities, potentially heralding deeper aviation and bilateral cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







