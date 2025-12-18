



Samtel Avionics, a prominent Indian firm specialising in defence avionics, has secured ₹75 crore in growth funding from True North Private Credit.





This investment, announced on 17 December 2025, includes a green shoe option of ₹140 crore, enabling potential additional capital infusion to support future expansion. The funding arrives at a pivotal moment for the company, which is deeply engaged in ongoing defence projects and seeks to bolster its role in India's self-reliance drive.​





The capital will primarily fuel research and development, manufacturing capacity enhancements, and the adoption of advanced indigenous technologies for mission-critical applications. Samtel aims to diversify its offerings across defence, aerospace, railways, satellites, and unmanned systems, with several bidding opportunities anticipated in these emerging sectors.





This strategic infusion aligns with the government's emphasis on indigenisation and modernisation of defence capabilities.​





Puneet Kaura, Managing Director and CEO of Samtel Avionics, described the funding as a landmark in the company's growth trajectory. He emphasised that it validates their technological prowess and strengthens their commitment to world-class indigenous solutions, particularly in high-tech electronics for defence and aerospace.





Kaura highlighted enhanced scaling, intensified R&D, and contributions to national technological leadership as key outcomes.​





Kapil Singhal, Managing Partner at True North’s Private Credit division, praised Samtel's engineering expertise in defence avionics. He noted substantial growth prospects over the next decade, driven by policy focus on local manufacturing and rising demand for domestically developed solutions. This partnership underscores investor confidence in Samtel's potential within India's burgeoning defence technology ecosystem.​





As part of the five-decade-old Samtel Group, the avionics arm has a robust history in integrated manufacturing of displays and rugged military systems, spanning airborne electro-optics, electronic warfare, and armoured vehicle upgrades.





The funding positions Samtel to capitalise on increasing requirements for satellites, UAVs, and other unmanned platforms. It reinforces the firm's value chain capabilities, from design and development to testing, qualification, and obsolescence management.​





Based On ET News Report







