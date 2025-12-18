India has temporarily closed its visa application centres in the Bangladeshi cities of Khulna and Rajshahi amid escalating anti-India protests, according to an official from the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The decision follows security concerns triggered by demonstrations organised by local groups opposing perceived Indian influence.





The closures were announced on Thursday, 18 December 2025, with operations halted "whenever the security situation turns bad," the official told ANI. Notably, the visa centre in Dhaka has resumed normal functioning, highlighting the localised nature of the threat in Khulna and Rajshahi.





In Rajshahi, the platform "July 36 Mancha," known for its anti-Indian hegemony stance, led a march towards the Indian Assistant High Commission. The procession began around 12:30 pm local time from Bhadra Mor but was intercepted by police barricades approximately 100 metres from the target office.





Protesters responded by staging a sit-in before the barricades, demanding permission to proceed. Similar unrest has been reported in Khulna, where parallel demonstrations were scheduled, forcing the precautionary shutdown of facilities.





This incident echoes events from the previous day, when Bangladesh Police blocked a group marching to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka's Gulshan area. The protesters sought the return of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled after last year's July uprising.





Those demonstrations included threats against Indian diplomats, prompting India to summon Bangladesh's envoy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Bangladesh's interim government to uphold its diplomatic obligations by safeguarding foreign missions.





New Delhi's concerns centre on a deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh, exacerbated by extremist elements. The MEA recently convened Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to voice strong objections over planned disruptions near the Indian Mission in Dhaka.





India has firmly rejected "false narratives" propagated by these groups regarding recent Bangladeshi events. The MEA criticised the interim government for failing to investigate thoroughly or share evidence with New Delhi.





Despite the tensions, India maintains close ties with the Bangladeshi people, forged during the 1971 liberation struggle and bolstered by development aid and cultural exchanges. New Delhi continues to advocate for peace, stability, and credible elections in a calm atmosphere.





The attached ANI webpage from the "India" topic page corroborates the broader context, listing related stories such as the reopening of the Dhaka visa centre after a brief closure due to an anti-India march. Other headlines reflect ongoing India-Bangladesh frictions amid regional geopolitical strains.





These developments occur against a backdrop of strained bilateral relations since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Anti-India sentiment has surged, with protests often linking New Delhi to Hasina's regime, complicating diplomatic and consular operations.





The visa centre closures disrupt services for Bangladeshi applicants seeking travel to India for education, medical treatment, or business—key pillars of people-to-people contact. Temporary halts could strain these ties further if prolonged.





Bangladesh authorities have deployed police to manage crowds, but the recurring nature of such marches raises questions about the interim government's control over hardline factions. "July 36 Mancha" draws its name from the controversial July uprising, framing its activism around national sovereignty.





India's measured response—combining diplomatic protests with operational pauses—signals a prioritisation of personnel safety without escalating rhetoric. The MEA's statement underscores a commitment to constructive engagement while rejecting provocations.





As protests persist, regional observers monitor potential spillover effects on trade, border security, and connectivity projects like the Maitri Setu bridge. Both nations share a 4,096-km border, making stability imperative for mutual security.





The High Commission's proactive stance in Dhaka, resuming services swiftly, demonstrates resilience. Yet, repeated incidents may necessitate enhanced security protocols across all Indian facilities in Bangladesh.





This episode highlights the fragility of India-Bangladesh relations post-Hasina, with extremist narratives gaining traction. New Delhi's emphasis on evidence-based dialogue aims to counter misinformation and preserve longstanding partnerships.