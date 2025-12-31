



Parallel developments in air defence received attention during the same DAC meeting, with approvals for Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM) earmarked for both the IAF and Indian Navy, forming part of a substantial package to replenish stocks and fortify layered defences.





Co-developed by DRDO and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, MR-SAM boasts a 70 km engagement envelope, active radar seekers, and dual-pulse rocket motors for intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions.





While reports speculated a ₹30,000 crore AoN specifically for a "large number" of MR-SAM units, official releases from the Press Information Bureau confirm procurement nods without disclosing precise quantities or values, aligning with emergency procurement powers to address regional threats.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) handles domestic production, integrating these into existing systems that already equip IAF assets, with the latest tranche enhancing naval and aerial protection over the Indian Ocean Region and tactical battle areas.





These procurements reflect India's strategic pivot towards self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, blending foreign technology transfers with indigenous manufacturing—evident in the 30 per cent offset for refuelers and DRDO's pivotal role in MR-SAM.





The DAC's broader approvals encompassed Loiter Munition Systems, Pinaka rocket upgrades, ASTRA MK-2 missiles, and SPICE-1000 guidance kits for the IAF, alongside naval tugs and high-altitude drones, collectively fortifying multi-domain superiority.





MR-SAM bolsters point defences for high-value assets like airbases and carriers, countering low-level ingress and saturation attacks, while indigenous content in both programs stimulates jobs and supply chain resilience in Bengaluru's aerospace hub and beyond.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







