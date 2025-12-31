



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is gearing up for a pivotal advancement in India's home-grown air-to-air missile technology with the upgraded ASTRA MK-2 Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM).





Recent developments indicate that trials for this enhanced variant, incorporating a sophisticated dual-pulse rocket motor, are slated for early 2026.





This upgrade centres on the propulsion system, where DRDO scientists have refined the dual-pulse motor to dramatically extend the missile's reach from its baseline 160 km to nearly 200 km. Unlike conventional solid-fuel motors that expend energy rapidly, the dual-pulse design allows for an initial thrust burst followed by a pause and a prolonged second pulse, delivering sustained velocity and agility in the terminal flight phase.





Such optimisation ensures superior end-game performance, crucial in contemporary dogfights where evading targets demand high kinetic energy for precise intercepts. Technical evaluations affirm that this configuration preserves supersonic speeds and manoeuvrability across extended distances, positioning the ASTRA MK-2 as a formidable contender against adversaries.





The trial program promises to be rigorous yet streamlined, with flight tests in early 2026 focusing on combustion efficiency, aerodynamic stability, and seeker precision at maximum ranges. Given the maturity of the underlying technology, successful outcomes could limit follow-on validations, paving the way for production by mid-2026 and accelerating fielding with the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Strategically, a 200 km-class BVRAAM restores stand-off supremacy to IAF pilots, enabling engagements beyond enemy missile envelopes and minimising exposure to counter fire. It builds on the inducted ASTRA MK-1's 100+ km pedigree, proven in operations like Sindoor, and slots seamlessly into platforms such as the Su-30MKI, TEJAS, Rafale, and MiG-29K.





The upgrade directly counters threats like China's PL-15 and Pakistan's PL-15E (145 km range), with indigenous components including active radar seekers, fibre-optic gyros, and electronic countermeasure (ECM)-resistant architecture enhancing lethality in jammed environments.





Reflecting robust faith in DRDO's ecosystem, the IAF eyes bulk acquisitions, with reports of an initial 700-unit order post-clearance to equip multiple squadrons. This procurement not only saturates frontline fleets but also fosters economies of scale for manufacturers like public-private partnerships, underlining Atmanirbhar Bharat's defence thrust.





Production lines are mobilising, with dual public-private setups earmarked for ASTRA MK-2 scale-up, potentially exceeding 500 units initially across key jets. This evolution from the Mk1—bolstered by over 400 prior orders—avoids clean-sheet risks, delivering cost-effective potency.





Beyond MK-2, the family roadmap hints at MK-3 with ramjet ducting for even longer reaches by 2029, but the dual-pulse Mk2 remains the near-term game-changer. Recent Ministry of Defence nods for 200 km Astra variants alongside Pinaka upgrades signal accelerated capital outlays nearing ₹79,000 crore.





DRDO's refinements transform the ASTRA MK-2 into a peerless indigenous asset, fortifying India's aerial edge amid regional tensions and slashing import reliance through proven, scalable innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





