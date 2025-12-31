



Bharat Forge has secured its largest small arms contract worth ₹1,662 crore from the Ministry of Defence for supplying 255,128 Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines to the Indian Army.





This indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) weapon system, jointly created by DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune and Bharat Forge through its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), aligns seamlessly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The contract spans five years, marking a pivotal step in equipping Indian infantry with advanced, home-grown weaponry tailored for modern combat needs.





The CQB Carbine, chambered in 5.56 x 45 mm, weighs approximately 3.3 kilograms and boasts an effective range of 200 metres, making it ideal for high-intensity, close-range engagements.





Its compact design, under 800 mm in length, enhances mobility in confined spaces such as urban environments, counter-terrorism operations, building clearances, and counter-insurgency missions where full-sized assault rifles prove cumbersome.





Engineered for versatility, the carbine fires both NATO-standard 5.56 mm ammunition and INSAS rounds, a rare dual-compatibility feature that sets it apart from contemporaries and simplifies logistics for the armed forces.





A modular rail system with multiple Picatinny rails allows attachment of optics, laser designators, vertical grips, and other accessories, boosting adaptability across diverse operational scenarios.





The weapon adheres to stringent reliability standards, exhibiting no critical stoppages over a 2,000-round firing cycle and functioning flawlessly in extreme temperatures from -20°C to +45°C.





It promises a service life of at least 15 years or 15,000 rounds, underscoring its robustness for prolonged deployment in harsh conditions faced by infantry, special forces, and paramilitary units.





Development stemmed from rigorous trials where the DRDO-Bharat Forge collaboration outperformed competitors, securing the L1 (lowest bidder) position while meeting all technical benchmarks for accuracy, reliability, maintenance ease, and cost-effectiveness.





Prateek Kishore, Scientist and Director General of Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE) at DRDO, hailed the project as a triumph of synergy between research and production, equipping soldiers with a potent tool and advancing national self-reliance.





Bharat Forge's statement emphasised its commitment, via BFL and KSSL, to deliver Made-in-India defence equipment, reducing import dependence and fortifying India's strategic capabilities.





This deal forms part of broader Ministry procurements totalling ₹4,666 crore, including additional carbines from partners like PLR Systems, alongside torpedoes for Kalvari-class submarines, reinforcing defence modernisation.





The announcement propelled Bharat Forge shares to a 52-week high, reflecting investor confidence in its expanding defence portfolio amid surging domestic orders.





Kalyani Strategic Systems, handling production, previously led bids for larger carbine procurements valued at ₹2,800 crore, cementing its role in small arms innovation.





Such contracts exemplify successful public-private partnerships, with private firms like Bharat Forge complementing DRDO's R&D to deliver battle-ready systems faster and more economically.





The CQB Carbine's induction addresses gaps in close-quarters firepower, vital for urban warfare prevalent in South Asia's security landscape, enhancing tactical superiority.





By prioritising IDDM categories, the Ministry furthers goals of indigenous manufacturing, job creation, and export potential, as seen in rising global interest in Indian defence tech.





Bharat Forge's expertise in metallurgy and precision engineering, spanning aerospace to automotive, positions it ideally for scaling production of such precision weapons.





Future expansions could see the carbine adapted for export or integrated into unmanned systems, amplifying its strategic value.





This milestone not only bolsters frontline readiness but also signals India's ascent as a defence manufacturing hub, with firms like Bharat Forge driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision forward.