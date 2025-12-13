



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced widespread online ridicule after an awkward diplomatic episode at the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. On Friday, Sharif reportedly waited over 40 minutes for a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, only to grow impatient and join an ongoing discussion between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





The incident unfolded when Sharif, accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, decided to "gate-crash" the Putin-Erdogan talks. He remained in the meeting for just 10 minutes before making an unceremonious exit, leaving observers to question his diplomatic protocol.





Social media erupted with mockery, amplifying the perceived embarrassment. Users on X (formerly Twitter) branded it a "huge international embarrassment," with one posting, "Putin does not want to waste his time on beggars." Another quipped, "Even Trump did the same with these beggars," drawing parallels to past slights against Pakistan.





Reactions highlighted Sharif's visible impatience and the delegation's discomfort. A post noted, "PaK PM Shehbaz Sharif rehearsed with his earphone to avoid the embarrassment... Putin humiliated him by making him wait for 40 minutes. Reaction of Ishaq Dar like 'ab Kya Karen...'"





Critics piled on with phrases like "Gajab Beijjati" (utter humiliation) and claims that "Russian security throws Sharif out of the room." One user lamented, "International Beijatti continues for Pakistan," framing it as part of a pattern of diplomatic setbacks.





RT India captured the sequence succinctly: Sharif waited 40 minutes, gate-crashed the meeting, stayed briefly, and departed disappointed after failing to secure a private audience with Putin. Russian state agency RIA Novosti confirmed that Putin and Erdogan proceeded to private talks post-delegation exit, with Sharif joining unexpectedly from another room.





The episode occurred amid Pakistan's push to bolster ties with Russia, contrasting sharply with the warmth of Putin's recent state visit to India. There, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Putin with a hug, a traditional airport welcome featuring cultural dances, and a shared vehicle ride—symbolising robust Indo-Russian relations.





Shehbaz Sharif met Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan.



Sharif attempted damage control via X, posting positively about his brief encounter with Erdogan. He described the Turkish leader as a "dear brother" and "time-tested friend," reaffirming commitments to expand cooperation in trade, energy, defence, connectivity, and investment. The two also discussed Gaza and Afghanistan, pledging support for regional peace.





Yet, the post did little to quell the online storm. Memes and jabs proliferated, with one user declaring, "Only Pakistan can turn diplomacy into full-time entertainment." Another added, "A day without humiliation is a day wasted," underscoring the viral schadenfreude.





This blunder invites scrutiny of Pakistan's diplomatic manoeuvring in a multipolar world. As India deepens strategic partnerships—evident in Putin's high-profile India trip—Pakistan's overtures appear increasingly desperate, fuelling narratives of isolation.





The Ashgabat forum, attended by leaders from various nations, aimed to foster dialogue on peace and trust. Sharif's misstep, however, shifted focus from substantive issues to personal faux pas, potentially undermining Pakistan's credibility on the global stage.





In the broader geopolitical context, Russia's selective engagement reflects shifting priorities. While India benefits from long-standing defence ties, including technology transfers and indigenous production, Pakistan grapples with economic woes and reliance on external aid.





Social media's role in amplifying such incidents cannot be overstated. In an era of instant scrutiny, leaders' every move faces real-time judgement, turning diplomatic slip-ups into enduring viral content.





Ultimately, the "gate-crashing" saga serves as a cautionary tale on patience and protocol. For Sharif, it marks yet another chapter in a narrative of perceived slights, as Pakistan navigates complex international relations.





